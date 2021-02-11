Had no idea I had so much support outside Bigg Boss house: Abhinav Shukla

Actor-model Abhinav Shukla is stunned to know how his fans, friends and family supported him while he was inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. He shared a video on Instagram thanking everyone for showering him with love and adulation. Abhinav also requested his fans to support his ‘sherni’ Rubina Dilaik as she continues to ‘fight a battle’ in the show.

“I had no idea that you guys were supporting me so strongly, day and night. I am so grateful for all that you guys did for me. Now you all know what we have to do. We have to support our sherni Rubina. She is still fighting her battle inside the house,” Abhinav said in an Instagram video.

Along with the video, Abhinav wrote, “Thankyou for all the support and adulation you people have showered on me ! To all my fans, friends and family who spent days and night supporting me on social media! Now lets come together and shower support and blessings for our #sherni @rubinadilaik.”

Abhinav had a mid-week eviction from Bigg Boss 14 after the family members and friends of contestants, who entered the house earlier this week, voted against him. They found him the least deserving contestant to enter the finale. To everyone’s surprise, his close friend Jasmin Bhasin also voted against him.

Several fans and friends of Abhinav called his eviction ‘unfair’. Rashami Desai, Kamya Punjabi, Shrishty Rode, Shardul Pandit, Amit Tandon and Shilpa Saklani expressed their displeasure on social media.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and actor Rashami tweeted, “Highly unfair I loved #AbhinavShukla as a player and amazing human. Really wanted to see you & ruby in top 2. But for me you are a winner. & trust me universe is backing you both. #rubinav.”

An ardent follower of Bigg Boss, Kamya wrote, “Are u serious?????? They are deciding the faith of a contestant who has been in the house since day one maintaining his dignity n playing so well…. so bloody unfair #BB14 @ColorsTV @ashukla09 u are already a winner for me!”

Woh “Darshakon ke pratinidhi” nahi, “Ghar walo ke supporters hain” 7 people, that we have not chosen, can’t represent billions of us. ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE — Shilpa Sakhlani (@Shilpa_Sakhlani) February 9, 2021

He is genius i am shocked…. #AbhinavShukla you don’t deserve to go like this but we all are proud of you …

ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE — Srishty Rode (@Srishtyrode55) February 9, 2021

No doubt #AbhinavShukla is the best gentleman Bigg Boss house has ever seen. Late but ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE. — Srishty Rode (@Srishtyrode55) February 9, 2021

If it is over, then you went in a gentleman and come out a gentleman. You handled yourself with grace and maturity and deserved to be in the finals and probably win in my eyes! Take a bow bro👏👏👏#AbhinavShukla #BigBoss14 #RubinaDilaik pic.twitter.com/CVBPfdl9NA — Amit Tandon (@amit_tandon0411) February 9, 2021

Now, the contestants who continue to fight for the winner’s title are Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik.