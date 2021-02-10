Abhinav Shukla evicted from Bigg Boss Season 14

Abhinav Shukla was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 on Tuesday. The actor was voted out by the ‘connections’ (family members and friends of contestants), who entered the house earlier this week. According to the ‘connections’, Shukla contributed the least to the game, and thus doesn’t deserve to go to the finale.

The eviction comes just a few days before the finale. What shocked housemates and the audience is that good friend Jasmin Bhasin also voted against Shukla.

Abhinav Shukla entered the Bigg Boss 14 house along with wife Rubina Dilaik. Initially, he was taunted for being a plus one to Dilaik, who is a more popular face. However, with his determination and hard work during tasks, Shukla proved that he is worthy of his place in the show.

On the show, Shukla and Dilaik also faced a low moment when the latter revealed that they had been facing issues in their marriage. Dilaik mentioned that they decided to give their relationship another chance on Bigg Boss. And it worked well for them, as the two realised their love for each other.

The actor also hogged the limelight with Rakhi Sawant trying her best to woo him. While host Salman Khan encouraged the events saying that it has been benefiting Abhinav, the actor maintained that he doesn’t want to be part of this kind of ‘entertainment’.

With Abhinav Shukla’s exit, Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan are in the race to win Bigg Boss 14.