Abhinav Shukla admits wife Rubina Dilaik is a bigger star than him, says it would be foolish to claim otherwise

For Abhinav Shukla, success is subjective. For him, success lies in balance. The actor, who can currently be seen with wife Rubina Dilaik in MXPlayer series Wanderlust, spoke about how comfortable he is with the fact that Rubina is the bigger star of the two. He said, “Somebody would be a fool who doesn’t admit she is more successful.”

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Abhinav said, “We’ve to be practical about it. It is what it is. Somebody would be a fool who doesn’t admit she is more successful. She is doing more work than I am, that’s a fact. So if I try to say, ‘nahi yaar hum dono barabar hain (both of us are equally successful),’ that’s when she needs to compensate. But I know she is more successful than me, but that’s the profession, once she is at home, she is my wife.”

Rubina, adding to Abhinav, said he has always made her comfortable about the fact that she is more popular than him. “He has made me feel and be so comfortable with the fact that it is absolutely normal for a woman to be more successful than a man. He has vocalised the thought that ‘Rubina, today, tomorrow or any given point of time, if you are at a higher ladder of success, fame-wise, money-wise or anything, I am there for you, for you to understand that it’s normal and we’ve to normalise it,'” she said.

ALSO READ | Rubina Dilaik promised herself she’d never attend another awards show after this harrowing incident

She asked, “Why can’t a woman be more successful and yet it should not be a bone of contention between the two. So, he has always given that comfort. He has always said that it is normal.” Abhinav also recalled how people have often come up to them and try and make it seem as if they are both equals professionally, not realising that he is “comfortable” with Rubina’s popularity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

“We don’t bring our baggages home. We are not competing. We are professionally sorted. At home, we don’t talk about work,” Abhinav concluded. Rubina, on the other hand, expressed how after Bigg Boss 14, people adore him, which is a matter of pride for her. Rubina and Abhinav have completed eight years of their relationship. The two tied the knot in 2018. The couple appeared as contestants on Bigg Boss 14. While Abhinav was evicted from the show in a couple of weeks, Rubina emerged as the winner.