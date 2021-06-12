Abhinav Kohli recalls the night when he was accused of physical abuse by Shweta Tiwari, shares case update

Shweta Tiwari’s estranged husband Abhinav Kohli has shared an update of the case he filed against the actor regarding their son Reyansh. Kohli said he has filed an application in the court following the legal procedure but Shweta hasn’t responded to it yet.

In a new video, Kohli shared, “After a lot of troubles, I got the date of June 3 for my case, but neither Shweta nor her lawyer came for the hearing. Then, the honourable court gave a new date, June 7 for the hearing but that also it couldn’t happen. Now, hopefully, on Monday, June 14, the division bench is sitting again and finally, my son might get to meet his father.”

He also updated about the letter he received from the National Commission of Women. He said he is grateful to DGP Maharashtra and Mumbai Police for not troubling him regarding the letter.

Lastly, Kohli shared, “I want to thank each and everyone of you who supported me on the night when Shweta accused me of physical abuse and of traumatising my child.”

For the uninitiated, Abhinav had accused Shweta of leaving their son Reyansh alone at some Mumbai hotel while she left for South Africa for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. “Despite me telling her not to, she has left and I got to know of her leaving from all the videos circulating in the media. But where is my kid? I am going from hotel to hotel to find him. I went to the police station but they didn’t help me. Instead, they asked me to send an email to Children Welfare Committee,” he had added.

In response to Kohli’s accusation, Shweta released CCTV footage of Kolhi trying to forcibly get hold of their son and allegedly assaulting him and her daughter Palak Tiwari.