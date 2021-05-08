Abhinav Kohli accuses Shweta Tiwari of leaving son alone to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Shweta Tiwari’s second husband Abhinav Kohli has released a series of videos on social media asking people to help him find his son Reyansh. The videos came after Shweta left for South Africa for the action-based reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 on Friday. In the videos, Abhinav claimed he didn’t give consent to Shweta to take their son to South Africa, and she left him alone in Mumbai at some hotel.

“Shweta has left for South Africa to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She had asked for my consent to go to South Africa, but I refused since it is not safe to travel amid the spread of coronavirus. She will be working there for 12 hours a day and will leave the child at the hotel, which is not required. I can take care of my son. Despite me telling her not to, she has left and I got to know of her leaving from all the videos circulating in the media. But where is my kid? I am going from hotel to hotel to find him. I went to the police station but they didn’t help me. Instead, they asked me to send an email to Children Welfare Committee,” Kohli said in his video which he shared on Instagram with the caption, “🙏 Please HELP Me.”

Abhinav Kohli also alleged that his son was not well when he last talked to him over a video call. He said Reyansh had congestion in his chest and had swollen eyes. But ignoring this, Shweta left him alone and flew to South Africa. “My child has anxiety issues. If he doesn’t have any of his parents around him, he feels insecure. So, please help me if you guys have any information share it with me. Shweta has left him alone in these grave times,” Kohli said in another video.

Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame Shweta Tiwari married Abhinav Kohli in 2013. The couple separate after Shweta accused Abhinav of domestic violence. They have a four-year-old son Reyansh.

Shweta was last seen in Sony TV’s show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and recently surprised her fans with her physical transformation. The actor had earlier opened about her two failed marriages. She shared that given she had two failed marriages, people now walk up to her and advise her not to marry again.