Abhinav Shukla asks Sidharth Shukla if he was a ‘lenient senior’ in Bigg Boss 14 house, gets a witty reply

Sidharth Shukla and Abhinav Shukla have known each other from their modeling days. (Photo: Sidharth, Abhinav/Instagram)

Sidharth Shukla recently had his fans agog as he asked a teacher to be lenient with students during the upcoming exams. With reference to the same, good friend Abhinav Shukla decided to quiz Sidharth on his behaviour as a Toofani Senior in Bigg Boss 14. His tongue-in-cheek comment got a witty reply, and fans have not stopped commenting on this fun banter.

On Wednesday, Abhinav Shukla posted, “Read an article of @sidharth_shukla asking a teacher to be lenient! Bhai were you lenient as a senior in BB house ?? I am ready for a smart answer though!.”

Sidharth Shukla, who is popular for his one-liners, pulled up Abhinav for comparing teachers and seniors. As per his demand of a ‘smart answer’, Sidharth replied to him, “Bhai call karna … Sab se pehle leniently Tereko teacher aur senior ka difference bataunga ….. Baki tu khud samajhdar hai Khud he samajhjayega…..”

Bhai call karna … Sab se pehle leniently Tereko teacher aur senior ka difference bataunga ….. Baki tu khud samajhdar hai Khud he samajhjayega……😇 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) March 25, 2021

Finding the conversation amusing, fans were quick to respond to the two actors. While a few smelled a rift, a fan Sarthak, shared an old picture of Sidharth and Abhinav and wrote, “Those who comes here for negativity, please see this they are the best friends and start their career along and also they have very respectful relation which we also see in BB !!!.” A fan club from Pakistan, while complimenting Sidharth as a senior replied, “Though he wasn’t that lenient but you also can’t ignore the fact that he was the only senior who was unbiased towards the game amd every contestant, whenever someone needed his assistance he was there as a teacher or a friend … We are PROUD of him for this.”

Sidharth Shukla, the winner of season 13, joined Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan as Toofani Seniors in Bigg Boss 14. While the two women would often take a backseat, letting the freshers take charge, Sidharth was always in the game. Given Sidharth and Abhinav knew each other from their modelling days, the two initially seemed to bond. However, given the format of the game, the two soon drifted apart and even had their share of differences.

Sidharth had posted earlier this week, “To everyone who is appearing for exams … going for interviews…. or have to file a project …… My Best Wishes are with you … do real well and make us all Proud ❤️.”

In reply to this tweet, a teacher @bohra_anju wrote, “And please wish us also who are setting papers checking their projects taking online lectures…. sidharth you are such a nice man…we all love you…”

The Balika Vadhu actor was quick to respond to her as he posted, ” “Plz be kind and slightly lenient…. the student in me remembering my long forgotten days 😜🙏🏻.”

On work front, Sidharth Shukla is currently filming for ALTBalaji web series Broken But Beautful 3. He would also be seen performing on Colors’ special Holi celebration even Rang Barse 2021.