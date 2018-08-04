Abhijeet Sawant returns to reality shows with Love Me India

Ever since his first singing reality show in 2005, Abhijeet Sawant managed to make a mark in the highly competitive space. Ever since his first singing reality show in 2005, Abhijeet Sawant managed to make a mark in the highly competitive space.

&TV is all set to launch its new reality show for kids, Love Me India. Putting a substantial amount of power in the hands of the audience, the show will allow them to choose their favourite contestants from the audition phase itself. The show will be aired live. Making his comeback on the television screen, Abhijeet Sawant will be seen as one of the judges on the show. Divided in four zones – East, West, North and South, each zone will be spearheaded by a captain who will constantly guide their set of contestants to hone their talent further, be competition ready and encourage them to perform better.

Guru Randhawa, Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Bhasin will also be seen as judges on this show. Abhijeet Sawant, who started his career with Indian Idol can surely be called the poster boy of singing reality shows in India and thus his presence on this show certainly makes it special.

Ever since his first singing reality show in 2005, Abhijeet managed to make a mark in the highly competitive space where a new skilled singer emerges every other day. Through these years, he never shied away from exploring new avenues – be it playback singing, hosting television shows or even acting.

Commenting on being a part of Love Me India, Abhijeet says, “Years ago I entered the industry as a result of a reality show, so being on &TV’s Love Me India as a captain this time around is like a homecoming for me. I am what I am today because of the guidance of my mentors when I was a contestant, to be able to give back and mentor someone else in turn, especially kids is a true privilege. Reality shows teach you to make the most of opportunities that come your way and one should feel fortunate to get a chance to reach out to million hearts and win them over by sheer talent. Redefining the landscape of reality shows in India, no other show in the country offers such direct access to the audience where they can influence a contestant’s growth on the show. It’s an absolute honour to be a part of something this special and I can’t wait to begin this journey!”

