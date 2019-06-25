Abhijeet Kelkar: I have always wanted to be on Bigg Boss

Abhijeet Kelkar has turned out to be one of the most entertaining contestants on Bigg Boss Marathi 2. His funny antics and warm personality has won hearts, not just in but also outside the house. A friend to all, Abhijeet stands strong in the race to win the show.

The acclaimed actor before entering the show told indianexpress.com that he has always wanted to be on the show and even hopes to win it.

Excerpts from the conversation:

How did Bigg Boss Marathi 2 happen?

To tell you honestly, I have always wanted to be on the show. I have followed each and every season of it (Hindi) and was overjoyed last year when the Marathi season happened. Not just being a part of the show, I have also dreamt of coming back as the winner.

What kind of personality will you bring out in the show?

The audience will get to see the real me, the real Abhijit Kelkar. I am an entertainment package. I am an actor, who can sing and dance. I am also very funny. So I will be entertaining everyone. Also, I love interacting with people so it’s going to be really fun for me.

As a man, how comfortable are you with the household chores?

I have two kids and I am a hands-on dad. I have always supported and helped my wife at home. Be it chopping or shopping, I enjoy it all. I also have OCD so I will be up cleaning the house all the time. And I would love to learn a few more tricks from the other ladies in the house.

What would you miss the most in the show?

My family, my wife and my two angels. But I am here for them and that will give me the strength to survive the game. More than me, my wife has dreamt of me being the winner of Bigg Boss, and I will make it happen.