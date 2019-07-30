Abhijeet Bichukale is back in Bigg Boss Marathi 2 house

One of the most controversial participants of Bigg Boss Marathi 2, Abhijeet Bichukale has re-entered the Bigg Boss house, but this time as a guest contestant.

Advertising

Bichukale had to leave the show midway as he was taken into custody by Satara Police in connection with bounced cheque and extortion cases in June. A few days ago, reports suggested that he was denied bail in the extortion case, so his re-entry in the show was quite a surprise.

While everyone in the house was stunned by Abhijeet Bichukale’s entry, they welcomed him with open arms. They also played a few pranks on him. He entered the house with Salman Khan’s famous dialogue from Wanted, “Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, toh phir main khud ki bhi nahi sunta (once I give a commitment, I don’t even listen to myself).”

Soon after Bichukale entered the house, Bigg Boss asked him to come to the confession room. Here, the politician was told that though he has re-entered the house, he is going to be a guest contestant for the time being.

It will be interesting to see how Abhijeet Bichukale manages to stay in the house with all the controversy surrounding him.