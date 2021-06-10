Abhijeet Bhattacharya speaks to Amit Kumar after Indian Idol 12 controversy: ‘Blown out of proportion’

Bollywood playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has come out in support of Indian Idol 12. He attended the singing reality show as a guest last week along with Udit Narayan, and praised the talent, calling them ‘ultimate singers’. Abhijeet also said that the recent Indian Idol controversy involving Amit Kumar was blown out of proportion.

Amit Kumar was on the reality show last month for a special episode on Kishore Kumar. While he seemed to enjoy the episode on camera, post the airing, he shared that he did not like the quality of singing on the show. He also accused the show makers of asking him to praise every talent.

Abhijeet in an interview shared that no one heard or saw Amit criticise Indian Idol 12 and the matter was blown out of proportion. “There is no controversy. I spoke to Amit Kumar ji after the incident. Firstly, he didn’t say the statement on camera. It was neither a video nor audio. People trusted what print media told them. It was blown out of proportion unnecessarily,” he told Peeping Moon.

While Amit Kumar may not have liked the talent on the show, Abhijeet was generous with his praise and said that he loved the episode, which was a dedication to Udit Narayan and him. He added that given these people are showcasing their talent, it can never be called a competition.

Referring the participants as ‘Amitabh Bachchan’ of singing, the playback singer said, “They took me back to the ’90s. They have to present something new every weekend. Every episode has a different theme, songs and they have to mould themselves according to it. They are singing different songs belonging to different genres. It is very difficult. Yeh log apna talent dikha rahe hai aur aise mein competition ho hi nahi sakta. They are the ultimate singers. Aisa lagta hai ki ek saath 10 Amitabh Bachchan kade kar diye. Kya competition karoge aap? Aap Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan aur Salman Khan ke beech competition kar sakte ho lekin agar sab Bachchan sahab hai toh kya karoge? Ho hi nahi payega.”

Earlier, evicted contestant Anjali Gaikwad also mentioned how none of the contestants was offended by Amit Kumar’s comments. “We were not disheartened when Amit Kumar ji said that he did not enjoy the episode and our singing. It is his opinion and he was our guest. We have to respect him. We respect his opinion and we have taken his suggestions. We have noted his suggestions and we are working on it. It was his opinion and everyone is entitled to give their opinion. We have just tried to improve our singing,” Anjali told ETimes.

Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan, however, was seen defending the show and taking a dig at the legendary singer in his interviews and even on the episode. Judge Himesh Reshammiya, father Udit Narayan and guests Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal had supported Aditya.