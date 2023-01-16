Abdu Rozik-Sajid Khan reunite after exiting Bigg Boss 16, Farah Khan invites them to her home

Bigg Boss 16 fans were surprised when Abdu Rozik took a voluntary exit from the show on Saturday. The Tajikistan singer and viral sensation was much loved and his absence is already being felt in the house. The very next day another member from his group aka mandali, Sajid Khan also walked out of the show. It is said that the filmmaker chose to step out owing to prior commitments. Now, the two reunited thanks to Farah Khan, who shared photos of their happy time.

Farah shared photos of Sajid and Abdu taken at her house, as she treated them to burgers and fries. While in one picture, the trio made a heart from their hands, in another the two Bigg Boss contestants held hands as they posed for the camera. “My 2 favourites this season of #biggboss16 .. sometimes its even better to just win hearts @abdu_rozik @aslisajidkhan @colorstv #mandli #family #burgir,” wrote Farah.

Readers would know Farah Khan was recently on the Salman Khan-hosted show as part of Family Week. She celebrated her birthday in the house with the contestants. Calling it one of the best seasons so far, the choreographer-filmmaker was seen interacting with housemates and sharing pearls of wisdom with them.

While Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik stuck to each other from the start, an incident during Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s birthday cause a rift between them. While Abdu wanted to wish her by writing ‘I Love Nimmi’ on his back, Sajid wrote ‘I Love T**ti’ as a prank. This wasn’t taken kindly by host Salman Khan and fans, given Abdu was unaware about what was written on his back.

Post his exit from the show, he opened up about the incident and mentioned how he had lost trust on Sajid. “In real life, sometimes it’s not good. Whole show seeing, whole duniya seeing. My father-mother seeing. I’m thinking. Bro Sajid told me ‘(I’ll) write I love Nimrit.’ I told (i’ll wish) Happy Birthday like this. He didn’t tell me (what he wrote). How I see my back, what he’s writing. trust him. I trust bro Sajid. After this I’m like not much trusting him. After this I’m became sad, If your best friend only making on your back. like this for the whole world to see – this is not good,” he was quoted by KoiMoi.

Sajid Khan’s participation in Bigg Boss 16 received a lot of flak given he was named by multiple women during the #MeToo movement. However, the FWICE backed him saying he’s already faced a year ban for his misdeeds and deserves a second chance. The reality show refused to take heed of social media comments by some of the survivors on his inclusion, or the trenchant criticism on social media.