Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Abdu Rozik on friendship with Salman Khan: ‘He is bada bhaijaan, I am chota bhaijaan…’

Abdu Rozik opens up about the difficulties he faced in the latest season of Bigg Boss, his close friendship with Salman Khan, and also revealed that he has a girlfriend.

Salman Khan met Abdu Rozik during IIFA 2022Salman Khan and Abdu Rozik share a close friendship. (Photo: Abdu Rozik/Instagram)

Singer and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik had a candid conversation with Maniesh Paul on the actor’s podcast. Rozik opened up about the difficulties he faced in the latest season of Bigg Boss, his close friendship with Salman Khan, and also revealed that he has a girlfriend.

Abdu talked about the Bigg Boss 16 incident where he wanted to wish Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on her birthday, and he had gone shirtless to write a special message for her. However, instead of writing ‘I love Nimrit’, ‘I love Tatti (s**t)’ was written on his back by Sumbul Touqeer Khan on the suggestion by Sajid Khan. Speaking about the incident, Abdu said, “People wrote on my back, and I didn’t know how to read. I kept asking what did you write on my back, and they said I love Nimrit. I thought okay. This is so bad. Thousands of people watched it, not only in India, but in my country. My father and mother saw it.” He mentioned that his mother was upset too.

Also Read |Abdu Rozik-Sajid Khan reunite after exiting Bigg Boss 16, Farah Khan invites them to her home

After the incident, Abdu’s team had issued a statement that read, “The IFCM team feel saddened and shocked that their client Abdu Rozik is being subjected to such inappropriate discriminatory behaviour in the Big Boss House. It is morally unfitting to employ manipulative tactics and play with an innocent person’s emotions for one’s own malicious benefit, especially someone who doesn’t fully comprehend the rationale behind a certain activity and take undue advantage of their simplicity and kindness.”

Abdu Rozik also spoke about his friendship with Salman Khan and called himself ‘chota bhaijaan’. He said, “I love Salman. Salman Khan is bada bhaijaan, I am chota bhaijaan.” He also proceeded to sing songs from Salman’s old films, including “Dil Deewana”. During the course of the conversation, Maniesh also asked Abdu whether he has a girlfriend, to which the singer replied, “Obviously, I do.” When Maniesh asked him if he sings romantic songs to her, Abdu said that he did, and proceeded to sing a song in his own language. Later, Maniesh tried to ask him whether he has signed Bollywood films. However, Abdu refused to speak about it, though he admitted that he had.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 17:33 IST
