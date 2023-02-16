Salman Khan holds Abdu Rozik in his arms, duo jams to ‘O o jaane jaana’. Watch video

Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik won the hearts of millions of Indians through his stint on Bigg Boss 16. However, it was the host Salman Khan who developed a soft corner for him. The superstar, after meeting Abdu during the IIFA awards last year, even offered him a role in his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. On Wednesday, Abdu posted a video of him jamming with Salman on “O o jaane jana” at the after-party of the reality show.

In the video, Salman and Abdu are seen singing the song from Pyaar Kiya Toh Darrna Kya, while looking at each other. In the next one, the Bollywood superstar is seen carrying the singer in his arms and then swooshes him away as the song ends. Abdu shared the videos with the caption, “O oh jane jana! Bhaijaan and Chota Bhaijaan.”

Fans were quick to drop comments on the post as they wrote messages like, “My fav duo 😍 #chotabhaijaan & Bada #bhaijaan ❤️🥰,” “Bada bhaijan aur chota bhaijan dono sath me😍😍😍😍,” and “Best video❤️❤️.”

During the Bigg Boss 16 finale, Abdu Rozik even revealed that he will now participate in Bigg Boss UK. When host superstar Salman Khan said he has heard a rumour that Abdu Rozik is now heading to take part in Big Brother, the former Bigg Boss contestant confirmed and said, “Yes sir.” Salman, overjoyed and surprised with the revelation hugged Abdu and said, “Oh my God! Congratulations.”

“Will you get host like me there?” Salman joked and added, “You will make NRI friends now, you will forget Indians.” To which Abdu swiftly replied, “No, no. I will never forget.” Salman then added, “You will make Tajikistan and India both proud of you,” as the audience broke into an applause. Abdu, who is 19 years old, suffers from a growth hormone deficiency.

On Sunday night, rapper MC Stan became the winner of Bigg Boss 16, while Shiv Thakare was announced as the runner-up. The other finalists of the Salman Khan-hosted show were Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam.