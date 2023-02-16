scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

Salman Khan holds Abdu Rozik in his arms, duo jams to ‘O o jaane jaana’. Watch video

At the after party of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan and Abdu Rozik shared a sweet moment together as they sang "O o jaane jaana" together.

Salman Khan and Abdu Rozik captured in a candid moment.
Listen to this article
Salman Khan holds Abdu Rozik in his arms, duo jams to ‘O o jaane jaana’. Watch video
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik won the hearts of millions of Indians through his stint on Bigg Boss 16. However, it was the host Salman Khan who developed a soft corner for him. The superstar, after meeting Abdu during the IIFA awards last year, even offered him a role in his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. On Wednesday, Abdu posted a video of him jamming with Salman on “O o jaane jana” at the after-party of the reality show.

In the video, Salman and Abdu are seen singing the song from Pyaar Kiya Toh Darrna Kya, while looking at each other. In the next one, the Bollywood superstar is seen carrying the singer in his arms and then swooshes him away as the song ends. Abdu shared the videos with the caption, “O oh jane jana! Bhaijaan and Chota Bhaijaan.”

Fans were quick to drop comments on the post as they wrote messages like, “My fav duo 😍 #chotabhaijaan & Bada #bhaijaan ❤️🥰,” “Bada bhaijan aur chota bhaijan dono sath me😍😍😍😍,” and “Best video❤️❤️.”

Also Read |Priyanka Chahar Choudhary addresses rumours of bagging Shah Rukh’s Dunki, film with Salman Khan: ‘If it’s true, meri to nikal padi’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abduroziq Official (@abdu_rozik)

 

During the Bigg Boss 16 finale, Abdu Rozik even revealed that he will now participate in Bigg Boss UK. When host superstar Salman Khan said he has heard a rumour that Abdu Rozik is now heading to take part in Big Brother, the former Bigg Boss contestant confirmed and said, “Yes sir.” Salman, overjoyed and surprised with the revelation hugged Abdu and said, “Oh my God! Congratulations.”

Also Read |Shiv Thakare on losing Bigg Boss 16 to bestie MC Stan: ‘Didn’t want a third person walking away with the trophy’

“Will you get host like me there?” Salman joked and added, “You will make NRI friends now, you will forget Indians.” To which Abdu swiftly replied, “No, no. I will never forget.” Salman then added, “You will make Tajikistan and India both proud of you,” as the audience broke into an applause. Abdu, who is 19 years old, suffers from a growth hormone deficiency.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Unpacking Air India’s mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and it...
Unpacking Air India’s mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and it...
30% of poll bonds sold in Jan were in Kolkata: SBI
30% of poll bonds sold in Jan were in Kolkata: SBI

On Sunday night, rapper MC Stan became the winner of Bigg Boss 16, while Shiv Thakare was announced as the runner-up. The other finalists of the Salman Khan-hosted show were Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 11:41 IST
Next Story

Solving Crime | How a suspect’s distinctive walking style & grey raincoat helped Mumbai Police crack Rs 55 lakh robbery case

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Aryan Khan, 8 celebrity photos
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Aryan Khan: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close