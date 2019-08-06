ABC in talks to introduce another Marvel female superhero

Toggle Menu
The ABC network is looking to develop a series lead by a female superhero in association with Marvel. The project is separate from the show the network developed last year with Wonder Women scribe Allan Heinberg.

The news of introducing a female superhero for ABC network’s next comes as Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is set to end after its upcoming seventh season.

The ABC network is working with Marvel Studios in introducing a new female superhero in its next adaptation from its comic book universe.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said the series would fit in with its strategy of female-focused superheroes.

“I have spoken to Marvel and we are in active talks about one project in particular,” Burke told Deadline.

Without giving away much, the senior executive said the character would be “something brand new, mostly”.

