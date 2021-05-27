Aastha Gill: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 would help me gain television audience

After enthralling audiences with her singing talent, Aastha Gill is set to explore her adventurous side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The singer is one of the contestants in the Rohit Shetty-hosted Colors reality show.

Before heading to Cape Town to shoot for KKK 11, Aastha, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared that she was quite reluctant to take the show initially. “When they called me, I wasn’t sure but then I said yes as it’s a great platform to overcome one’s fears. Also, it’s all about adventure, so I was like bring it on, let’s do this,” she said.

The pop star further shared that fans have seen her ‘cool and hot avatar’ in her music videos, and she can’t wait to reveal her fun side. “Also, they will be in for a shock to see how Aastha gets scared easily (laughs). I really don’t know how I will overcome my fears, but I want people to see this side too. This is who I am,” she said, adding that her biggest fears are ‘insects and needles’.

“I am sure they won’t use needles in any task, but creepy crawlies are my biggest fear. I really don’t want a spider on my head. That would get really difficult for me,” the singer said.

Aastha Gill has followed the previous seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi and has set her eyes on certain tasks that she really wants to attempt. She said, “I want to do stunts with cars where you drive through fire or glass. Those look like adrenaline-pumping activities and I want to see how well I manage to do that”. The singer also revealed that she has enjoyed actor Rithvik Dhanjani’s performance in season 8 and felt that he was one of the strongest contenders the show ever had. “His never say no attitude really impressed me. He never aborted a task and always did a great job.”

Having recovered recently from coronavirus, Aastha did not get much time to work on her stamina. However, she feels the reality show is more about fighting mentally than physically. She added that her family and friends have been trying to boost her confidence and made her promise that she will not abort any task.

The singer added that she is also looking forward to jamming with Rahul Vaidya on the show. As for host Rohit Shetty, she is scared of his strict persona. She said, “I am totally in contrast to him, so I don’t know how things would pan out between us. But I have heard so much about him that I can’t wait to bond with him.”

On a concluding note, Aastha Gill shared that she has never been on television, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will be an opportunity to increase her fan base. “Participating in KKK 11 would definitely help me increase my audience base as they would get to know me at my candid best.”

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 would also see Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood and Sourabh Raj Jain as contestants.