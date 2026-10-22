Aasif Khan’s wife reveals actor suffered a massive heart attack, hid it over career fears

Panchayat actor Aasif Khan, who is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 20, suffered a health scare last year and was hospitalised for 21 days. While Aasif had earlier attributed his hospitalisation to acid reflux, his wife Zeba Khan has now revealed that he had suffered a heart attack. She also claimed that the actor concealed his condition over fears that it could affect his acting opportunities. Her clarification comes after Aasif was involved in a heated argument with fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer, during which the singer mentioned a “heart attack”, prompting Aasif to believe that the remark was directed at him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Zeba shared a collaboration post with Aasif Khan. Along with a long note, she posted several pictures of her husband lying on the hospital bed, and a few images of his medical reports. “I stayed silent, hoping time would heal the hurt and people would move on. But the accusations and negativity directed at my husband and our family have made it impossible to stay quiet any longer. Having witnessed Aasif’s pain firsthand, I feel I owe it to him and our family to share the truth,” she wrote in the caption.

Confirming that Aasif had suffered a “massive” heart attack and revealing that he feared losing acting projects because of his health condition, she added, “Yes, Aasif had a heart attack. A massive one. At just 34. It breaks my heart that I now have to share his medical reports just to prove what he went through was real. I never imagined something so personal would have to be made public for people to believe him. When Aasif initially said it was GERD and not a heart attack, it was out of fear. He worried that a serious health condition could cost him the projects he had worked hard for and close doors to future opportunities. In an industry where opportunities are uncertain, especially without backing, that fear was real.”

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Zeba Khan continued, “I will never forget being told his main coronary artery was completely blocked, the ICU, the stent, or holding my husband as he cried, afraid of losing the future he had dreamed of. Aasif had already lost his father to a heart attack as a child. Surviving one himself brought back that heartbreak and the fear of leaving his own family behind. Seeing his health turned into a joke and his honesty questioned is deeply painful. This has gone beyond criticism. We have faced vile abuse, death threats against Aasif and rape threats against our family. Nothing can justify this.”

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Aasif’s wife also mentioned how the reality show’s entertainment quotient has become an excuse for cruelty. “Bigg Boss is an entertainment reality show. When did entertainment become an excuse for cruelty? When did disagreements become a reason to threaten someone’s life or target their family?Everyone is entitled to an opinion. But criticism is not cruelty, and disagreement should never become a reason to wish harm upon someone.”

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“This is bigger than Aasif. Every survivor and every family who has watched a loved one fight for their life deserves compassion, not ridicule. Behind every contestant is a real person, a family and a life beyond the cameras. Please choose empathy. Please choose kindness. No disagreement should ever come at the cost of basic human decency,” she concluded.

When Aasif Khan denied rumours of a heart attack

After being discharged from the hospital in July 2025, Aasif Khan addressed speculation that he had suffered a heart attack, clarifying that he had been diagnosed with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). In an interview with Times Of India, the actor said, “First of all, I want to clarify-it was not a heart attack. It was gastroesophageal reflux disease. The symptoms felt like a heart attack, but I’m totally fit.”

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The rumours surfaced after Aasif shared an emotional note on his Instagram Stories on July 16. “Realising after watching this for past 36 hours. Life is short, don’t take one day for granted. Everything can change in a moment. Be grateful for all you have and all that you are. Remember who is more important to you and always cherish them. Life is a gift and we are blessed,” he wrote.

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What did Qazi Touqeer say on Bigg Boss?

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 20, Qazi Touqeer and Aasif Khan got into a heated argument during the nomination task. When Qazi jokingly mentioned “Dil Ka Daura” (heart attack), Aasif felt the remark was deliberately aimed at him, further intensifying their fight. Qazi apologised and clarified that his remark was in response to Mahhi Vij earlier calling him boring. However, Aasif refused to believe his explanation, leading to a further escalation of their confrontation.