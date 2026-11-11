‘I am not at all guilty’: Aasif Khan breaks silence on ugly fights with Qazi Touqeer

Singer Qazi Touqeer and actor Aasif Khan have been involved in some of the most heated arguments and ugliest fights on Bigg Boss Season 20. Weeks before his eviction, Aasif had clashed with Qazi after the singer made an insensitive joke about a heart attack, bringing back a painful memory for the Panchayat actor. Now, in an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Aasif has opened up about his equation with Qazi.

Talking about their last fight, Aasif Khan said, “I am a human being after all. Avoiding fights doesn’t mean I allow someone to walk away making an insensitive joke. When that happened, I did get aggressive, and I am not at all guilty about it. If someone is insensitive towards a personal incident from my life, they will get an answer.”

Also Read: Aasif Khan’s wife reveals actor suffered a massive heart attack, hid it over career fears

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aasif Firdous Khan (@aasifkhan_1)

Aasif further spoke about his equation with Qazi. “Whenever he comes outside, I will meet him once to see what his real personality is. I believe he is a nice person, but to be in the game he is playing a character. As for our equation, whenever I felt I was wrong about him, I would apologise and mean it. In my entire journey, I never said anything insensitive to him about his family, illness, career, or anything. Even during the diss task, I didn’t a line, even when Qazi made an insensitive joke. I knew what Qazi’s insecurities were, but I didn’t use them against him.”

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‘Qazi was bullied by housemates’

He added, “Our fights got highligted a lot, but we had good moments too. We used to eat together. When he fell ill, I gave him my share of eggs. In the first two weeks, he was bullied by the housemates. I was the only person who sat with him for 3 hours, even though he made fun of me behind my back. For me, it was a sensitive issue to see a man go through withdrawal symptoms due to an old habit. If he was mentally disturbed, I kept humanity above the game. I never mixed the game with personal grudges.”

Also Read | Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer accuses Manish Goel of touching him inappropriately

Aasif also recalled an incident when he helped Qazi win a task despite their strained relationship. “Qazi and I had a very bad equation at one point in time. We had a fight and I still made him win the task where he got to choose the captain. He was not my friend, I still made him win. I did a lot for him, I just didn’t highlight it. But the things that I took lightly, people made a big deal about it. The housemates manipulated a few conversations and the audience blew it up on social media,” the actor shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aasif Firdous Khan (@aasifkhan_1)

During his last few days in the Bigg Boss 20 house, Aasif Khan’s equation with Qazi Touqeer had improved considerably. In fact, Qazi even sang a song for Aasif during his exit. After coming out of the house, the actor also defended the singer when a section of the internet called him anti-national for not dancing to songs from Dhurandhar during a recent episode. Supporting Qazi, Aasif said, “As an artiste, I could relate to Qazi’s emotions. BB mein usse kareeb se jaana hai, humare beech chahe hazaar jhagade hue ho but I know his love for his country. Woh ek saccha Hindustani hai. Mujhe us reaction mein bas ek artist ko doosre artist ko stage par dekhkar apne khud ke sapne yaad aate dikhe. Let’s not give it a meaning it never had. Much love and power to you, Qazi Touqeer.”