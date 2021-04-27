Aashka Goradia quits showbiz: ‘Would rather call it moving on to a different phase’

Aashka Goradia has shocked fans and television audience by deciding to quit acting to pursue her entrepreneurial dreams. Having started her make-up brand a few years back, the actor wants to focus on the same in a bid to take it to a new level. Calling it a ‘three year plan’ as of now, Aashka however calls it a ‘moving on’ decision rather than ‘quitting’.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the Maharana Pratap actor shared, “I don’t think you can give up something that has been such an important phase in your life. I would rather call it moving on to another phase. I may not find the time to do something that I have done and loved for the last 20 years now, as I want to give my 100 per cent to Renee (her make up brand). Thus this decision came along and I don’t think it would be right to term it giving up.”

She further said that she does not know what the future might hold but it was definitely a decision that she had to make. Aashka said she doesn’t see herself acting at least for the next three years and believes that destiny will take its own course.

The 35-year-old who has done shows like Kkusum, Daayan, Naagin, Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 6 among others said that this step was not planned. “This is something that I have always wanted to do. Pursuing an entrepreneurship and working on my cosmetic business has been a passion, and it requires a level of commitment. I knew it all along and it happened the way it would, and so it wasn’t a surprising or shocking time for me,” she mentioned.

Aashka Goradia shared that not just herself, but husband Brent Goble, her parents, in-laws and even friends and colleagues knew about it, and were really supportive of her decision. She added that she feels blessed to have them around, and wouldn’t have been able to come to a decision without their support.

Was it a tough choice to let it all go? “I think a lot of people aspire to be a lot of different things. And one has to take that risk, walk out of the comfort zone. I did that when I took up acting two decades back, and I gave it my all. Right now, yes it’s a tough decision and choices are always tough. I am not just walking away from a career I built from the scratch but also the city, memories, relationships — I will miss everything but I have always believed that you have to stride to make a mark in your career,” she replied with a smile.

And if you are wondering what would Aashka Goradia miss the most, she had a heartwarming answer to the same, “I will miss going on the sets, meeting the crew of 100 people, who become your family for the number of days or months you work on the project. The beautiful feeling of coming together to create a craft that is watched nationwide, and living a character, that becomes your identity. I will miss my spot dadas and make-up dadas expressions when they see you perform, and then tell you how well you did the scene. It’s these small rewards that you bring back home, of having gotten a chance to entertain someone in that moment. I will also miss becoming so many different people at the same time.”