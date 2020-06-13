Aashka Goradia’s online yoga session flooded with obscene comments; Shveta Salve, Hina Khan and others support her

Aashka Goradia got the support of her colleagues Hina Khan and Shveta Salve. Aashka Goradia got the support of her colleagues Hina Khan and Shveta Salve.

Aashka Goradia recently hosted a live Yoga session on Instagram along with husband Brent Goble. Actor Shveta Salve joined the couple in the yoga session but was compelled to leave it after obscene comments started pouring in.

Annoyed with the trolls, Shveta took to Instagram and wrote, “Started my morning with a live yoga class performed and executed by my friends @aashhagoradia @ibrentgoble @apeaceofblueyoga. But what made me stop were the obnoxious, lewd and sexual remarks by a****les who hide behind their faceless accounts. Here is someone practicing her art, directed by her yoga teacher and husband but all that these guys wanna do are talk cheap.”

Shveta Salve shared a long note on Instagram. Shveta Salve shared a long note on Instagram.

Salve took a screenshot of every vulgar comment and reported the accounts. She also shared a photo of her personal messages where she received apologies from many who made obscure comments.

Later, Salve joined a campaign titled ‘Ignore No More’. She wrote, “I am done ignoring, blocking, turning my comments off. There’s not a single woman I know who hasn’t been sexually molested or abused in her life and now we can’t be ourselves, doing our thing (like even Yoga) without the fear of being a sexual target.”

Salve also urged women to stand up for themselves and many of her colleagues from the television industry supported her. Hina Khan wrote, “Abuses and perverse comments from faceless cringeful minds have no gender, no social personality. The veil of anonymity is their weapon! We all should absolutely call them out! Here’s to you @aashkagoradia. I stand with you ! I #IgnoreNoMore #LetsLiftEachOther.”

Narayani Shastri wrote, “@shveshve thanks for standing up to this ! @aashkagoradia your practice is beautiful. Cannot help dirty minds.thats how they have been brought up i guess.”

Aashka also thanked Salve for her support and wrote on Instagram, “I looked up to you even when I did not know you for the way you carry yourself and the choices you make. Everything seems tremendous to me. But what you did for me yesterday sets a precedence on how a woman can lift another woman. I am so humbled and honoured that you got my back even when I wasn’t watching cause the real good counts when you are good even when no one is watching, you are that.”

