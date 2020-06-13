Aashka Goradia’s online yoga session flooded with obscene comments; Shveta Salve, Hina Khan and others support her

Aashka Goradia recently hosted a live Yoga session on Instagram along with husband Brent Goble. Actor Shveta Salve joined the couple in the yoga session but was compelled to leave it after obscene comments started pouring in.
Annoyed with the trolls, Shveta took to Instagram and wrote, “Started my morning with a live yoga class performed and executed by my friends @aashhagoradia @ibrentgoble @apeaceofblueyoga. But what made me stop were the obnoxious, lewd and sexual remarks by a****les who hide behind their faceless accounts. Here is someone practicing her art, directed by her yoga teacher and husband but all that these guys wanna do are talk cheap.”
Salve took a screenshot of every vulgar comment and reported the accounts. She also shared a photo of her personal messages where she received apologies from many who made obscure comments.
𝐈𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐍𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞. I am joining hands with @maliniagarwal @malinisgirltribe for this Campaign #ignorenomore Yesterday was the day when I realised how necessary it is to Stand up for the right , Speak up when you need to be heard out loud and Take Action . Because sometimes , Laaton ke Bhoot Baaton se nahi maante !! . Whoever tuned in yesterday has an idea of what conspired, if not check the "Ignore no More" Highlights but here I want to talk about You ! . You reading This ! If ever there comes a time you feel harrased , threatened or sexually abused online, you should know that 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 !! Or if You reading this is someone who has unrightfully commented Sexual abuse or harassed someone online then know that 𝐖𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮 !!! . Online sexual harassment encompasses a wide range of sexual misconduct on digital platforms and includes some of the more specific forms of online harassment including "revenge porn" and "cyberstalking" Non-consensual sharing of intimate images and videos Exploitation, coercion, and threats. Sexualized bullying Unwanted sexualization All forms of unwelcome sexual requests, comments and content. 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐀𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚: Identity theft Sec.66C Violation of privacy Sec.66E Publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form Sec .67 Publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc. in electronic form Sec.67A Sending threatening messages by email Sec .503 IPC Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman Sec.509 IPC Sending defamatory messages by email Sec .499 IPC Email Abuse Sec .500 IPC Obscenity Sec. 292 IPC Obscene acts and songs Sec. 294 IPC . 𝐇𝐎𝐖 𝐓𝐎 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓 𝐎𝐍𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐀𝐒𝐒𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 : Make a list of the people you want to report, including their usernames/ URLs/handles. Gather their virtual information and screenshots to help in the case as a evidence . Email: cyber cell Mumbai for a legal investigation cyberpst-mum@mahapolice.gov.in shubhamcybercrime@gmail.com Make an Online complaint on www.cybercrime.gov.in . #ignorenomore #cybercrime #creepydms #re
Later, Salve joined a campaign titled ‘Ignore No More’. She wrote, “I am done ignoring, blocking, turning my comments off. There’s not a single woman I know who hasn’t been sexually molested or abused in her life and now we can’t be ourselves, doing our thing (like even Yoga) without the fear of being a sexual target.”
Salve also urged women to stand up for themselves and many of her colleagues from the television industry supported her. Hina Khan wrote, “Abuses and perverse comments from faceless cringeful minds have no gender, no social personality. The veil of anonymity is their weapon! We all should absolutely call them out! Here’s to you @aashkagoradia. I stand with you ! I #IgnoreNoMore #LetsLiftEachOther.”
Narayani Shastri wrote, “@shveshve thanks for standing up to this ! @aashkagoradia your practice is beautiful. Cannot help dirty minds.thats how they have been brought up i guess.”
Aashka also thanked Salve for her support and wrote on Instagram, “I looked up to you even when I did not know you for the way you carry yourself and the choices you make. Everything seems tremendous to me. But what you did for me yesterday sets a precedence on how a woman can lift another woman. I am so humbled and honoured that you got my back even when I wasn’t watching cause the real good counts when you are good even when no one is watching, you are that.”
