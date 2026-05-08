Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble welcome their second child, name him Richard Theodore Goble

Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble have welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble have welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Richard Theodore Goble. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram on Friday with an adorable glimpse of their newborn.

In a joint post shared via Instagram, the couple wrote, “Coming into our hearts on 1 May, 2026. We announce, Richard Theodore Goble. Once again, we have renewed and unshakeable faith in God’s Divine Plan and gratitude for all the gifts we have been given. And with another son, comes a new bond of brotherhood for William Alexander. Two boys…oh the adventures that await. #newborn #babyboy #family.”