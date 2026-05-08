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Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble welcome their second child, name him Richard Theodore Goble
Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble are already doting parents to their son William Alexander, who was born in 2023.
Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble have welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Richard Theodore Goble. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram on Friday with an adorable glimpse of their newborn.
In a joint post shared via Instagram, the couple wrote, “Coming into our hearts on 1 May, 2026. We announce, Richard Theodore Goble. Once again, we have renewed and unshakeable faith in God’s Divine Plan and gratitude for all the gifts we have been given. And with another son, comes a new bond of brotherhood for William Alexander. Two boys…oh the adventures that await. #newborn #babyboy #family.”
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Soon after the announcement, fans and several celebrities from the entertainment industry flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and warm wishes for the growing family.
BFF and actor Mouni Roy dropped a red heart and an evil eye emoji while soon-to-be mom Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya wrote, “Congratulations to you both and William.”
Aashka and Brent are already doting parents to their son William Alexander, who was born in 2023.
Aashka married Brent Goble on 1 December 2017 in a Christian wedding ceremony, followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony. Brent is a renowned yoga teacher and practitioner–Aashka gained fame for her role of Kumud in Kkusum and Kalavati in Laagi Tujhse Lagan.
She also participated in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye.
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