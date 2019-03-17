Aaron Paul on Breaking Bad movie: It has to star Jesse Pinkman

Aaron Paul has finally opened up on reports of the Breaking Bad movie. Paul played the supporting role of Jesse Pinkman in the award-winning AMC TV show.

At the Sun Valley Film Festival, Paul, as quoted by Variety, said, “Rumors are funny — I once heard a rumor that I was being cast as Han Solo,” Paul said to a packed house at the fest’s Coffee Talk event, which was sponsored by Variety. “I haven’t heard anything about the Breaking Bad movie but if there is one and it comes together I’d love to be a part of it.”

“If it were to happen, yes, I would love to do it,” the actor added.

Aaron Paul received 3 Emmy awards for his performance in the show in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category.

Deadline had reported last month that the movie, which will be directed by the series creator Vince Gilligan, will air on Netflix and AMC. The report also said the film will focus on Jesse, presumably after his escape from Neo-Nazi captivity in the series finale in which Walter died.

When asked about starring in the film, Paul said, “In case you haven’t caught up on the TV series, Walter dies, so….it has to star Jesse.”

The series, which ran from 2008 to 2013, starred Bryan Cranston as chemistry-teacher-cum-meth-kingpin Walter White and Paul as his former student and current partner in crime, Pinkman. The two go on to create a drug empire with Walter operating under the identity of Heisenberg. They fraternise with Mexican kingpins like Tuco Salamanca and Gustavo Fring along the way.

It is yet to be known if Bryan Cranston’s Walter White will be a part of this film, though he has shown interest, saying, “From a realistic standpoint, if I got called to do the movie or Better Call Saul which I don’t know would ever happen – I really don’t – I would do it in a second,” he said.

Better Call Saul is Breaking Bad’s spinoff, centring on Bob Odenkirk’s wisecracking and corrupt lawyer Saul Goodman.