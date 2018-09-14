Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul to star in Westworld Season 3

Aaron Paul will soon be seen in the new season of HBO’s Westworld Aaron Paul will soon be seen in the new season of HBO’s Westworld

Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul is all set to star in the season three of sci-fi series Westworld.

The 39-year-old actor will have a regular role in the high concept show which was recently renewed by the studio for a third season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Paul, best known for playing Jesse Pinkman in Bryan Cranston-starrer Breaking Bad, joins Evan Rachel Wood, Ed Harris, James Marsden, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson and others in the series.

The actor also shared the news on Twitter and wrote, “I feel like I’m in a dream Dolores. Can you wake me up from this dream? #Westworld”.

The sci-fi thriller, based on the 1973 Michael Crichton’s movie of the same name and created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin.

I feel like I’m in a dream Dolores. Can you wake me up from this dream? #Westworld pic.twitter.com/tmjGQA2kq8 — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) September 13, 2018

In the second season, which debuted on April 22, the androids have raged a mutiny against their human creators.

The airing date of the third season is yet to be revealed.

