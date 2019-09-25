Kasautii Zindagii Kay: After Hina Khan’s exit, Aamna Shariff to play Komolika

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is all set to welcome a new Komolika. Hina Khan, who played the role of the glamorous vamp, exited the daily because of her film commitments. Now, stepping into her shoes would be Kahin Toh Hoga actor Aamna Shariff.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “Aamna has been a Balaji Telefilms face and she is excited to make a comeback. Producer Ekta Kapoor wanted an actor who could surprise the audience with her negative shade. Aamna has an innocence to herself making her the perfect choice to play Komolika. The actor is also excited about making her television comeback and will begin shooting soon.”

A popular face in the modelling circuit, Aamna Shariff made her acting debut with Kahin Toh Hoga. As Kashish, the actor received acclaim and fame, with the audience also loving her chemistry with Rajeev Khandelwal. Aamna also starred in Hongey Judaa Na Hum and Ek Thi Naayika. She was also seen in films like Aloo Chat, Shakal Pe Mat Jaa and Ek Villain. The actor is said to star in Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Roohi Afza.

On grabbing the role of Komolika, Aamna told TOI, “The reason for the break was the need to reinvent my personal life. It would have been easy to stay in my comfort zone and come back with a love story, but that wouldn’t have satisfied me as an actor. It’s always a different kind of rush to surprise your audience. So, when I was offered the role of Komolika, I instinctively knew that this is what will challenge me the most as an actor.”

Kasautii Zindagii Kay launched last year in September with Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes in the lead roles. Karan Singh Grover joined the series earlier this year as Rishabh Bajaj to add a new angle to the love story.

When an actor leaves a character and tries to make their dreams come true.. https://t.co/vqwmw8ieKc — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) September 25, 2019

As for Hina Khan, it was her first attempt at doing a negative role. The actor created quite a buzz with her styling and look in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. While earlier it was said that Hina would take a break and join the show later, the actor recently announced that she will have to quit the daily to focus on her upcoming projects. While Hina has a couple of films in her kitty, including one with Vikram Bhatt, she is currently shooting for web series Damaged 2.