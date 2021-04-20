Aamna Sharif shares heartfelt birthday post for husband: ‘Thank you for being the best friend I never had’

On Tuesday, actor Aamna Sharif shared a loved-up message for husband Amit Kapoor on his birthday. Calling him the ‘best friend i never had’, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor showered praises on her man. She also thanked him for standing by her like a rock when she had been at her lowest, and accepted that she has not always been easy to deal with.

Aamna wrote, “Thankyou for being the best friend i never had…..For being patient with me, i know im not that easy to deal with 😉 For standing by me like a rock when i have been at my lowest….For letting me be me…For always placing me before you.” She listed her husband’s many qualities, “Very Rare in life you meet someone who makes you believe that kindness, honesty, compassion, consistency and unconditional love exists… N ur one of them…..Wish you a very happy birthday my Amzu.”

Humbled by receiving so much love from his lady love, Amit Kapoor replied to Aamna, “Thank you my jaaan…actually all this comes very easy to me bcoz you are my inspiration ….the loveliest and kindest person ive known ❤️🤗 .”

Aamna’s friends also joined her in wishing Amit, as Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Happy birthday brothaaaaaa ,” while Nisha Rawal added, “Happy Birthday dear Amit! Lots of love to u both ❤️.”

Aamna Sharif and Amit Kapoor tied the knot in 2013 after dating each other for more than a year. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy Arian in 2015. On the work front, Aamna, who rose to fame with Kahiin Toh Hoga, was last seen essaying the role of Komolika in the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay on Star Plus.