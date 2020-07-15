Kasautii Zindagii Kay actors Aamna Sharif and Erica Fernandes test negative for coronavirus

While Aamna Sharif plays Komolika, Erica Fernandes essays the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. (Photo: Aamna Sharif and Erica Fernandes/Instagram) While Aamna Sharif plays Komolika, Erica Fernandes essays the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. (Photo: Aamna Sharif and Erica Fernandes/Instagram)

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actors were left shocked after lead actor Parth Samthaan revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor is in home quarantine with mild symptoms. In an Instagram post, he asked those who came in contact with him to get tested. After his co-stars Karan Patel and Pooja Banerjee’s test results turned out negative, Erica Fernandes and Aamna Sharif have also shared that they tested negative for COVID-19.

While Erica Fernandes plays the lead character Prerna in the show, Aamna Sharif stepped into the shoes of Hina Khan as Komolika. Both actors have most of their scenes with Parth. Given the close proximity, the actors got tested recently, and they shared the reports on their Instagram stories.

While Aamna and her family tested negative, the actor informed that one of her staff members has tested positive for the virus. She shared that the family is making sure he receives all necessary treatment. Sharif wrote, “Thank you to all for your sweet messages and well wishes. Me and my family have tested negative for Covid-19. Although, one of my staff member has tested positive. We are currently in the process of isolating him and making sure he receives all the necessary treatment with precautions.”

She also thanked the BMC for the prompt response and urged her fans to follow all safety precautions. She wrote, “A big thanks to the BMC 🙏🏻. They have been very helpful and promt with the entire procedure. I urge you all to do our bit by wearing a mask and social distancing. It is the only need of the hour.”

Aamna Sharif and Erica Fernandes shared their Aamna Sharif and Erica Fernandes shared their coronavirus reports on their Instagram story.

On the other hand, Erica Fernandes shared, “Just received by results. And the reports are negativ. Thankyou guys for your prays and concern.”

On July 12, Parth Samthaan shared his diagnosis on Instagram. Post which, the shooting of Kasautii Zindagii Kay was brought to a halt. As per the protocol, the show’s set and its nearby areas were fumigated and sanitised. The team members have been asked to be in quarantine. There has been no official communication when the show would resume shoot.

Earlier in the day, Ishqbaaaz fame Shrenu Parikh revealed that she too tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago. The actor is currently hospitalised in her hometown Vadodara.

