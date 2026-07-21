Aamir Khan’s half-brother struggling even for food, stays in a chawl: Ex wife Eva Grover

Actor Eva Grover, best known for television shows such as Karishma Ka Karishma, Kora Kagaz and Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai, has opened up about one of the darkest chapters of her life. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about her former marriage to Hyder Ali Khan, Aamir Khan’s half-brother, alleging that what began as a whirlwind romance soon turned into years of physical abuse, emotional trauma and heartbreak. While both of them are divorced now, she said he has fallen on bad days and is struggling for basic necessities of life.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Eva revealed that she had eloped with Hyder because theirs was an interfaith relationship. She said he proposed to her just 19 days after they met, and the two got married soon after.

‘On the third day of our marriage, he became violent’

During the interview, Eva claimed that Hyder Ali Khan was living with schizophrenia, although she said she was unaware of his condition when they got married.

“On the third day of our marriage, I witnessed the first streak of violence. He had schizophrenia, but back then I didn’t really understand what schizophrenia meant. I barely knew Hyder. In the 18 days before our wedding, I had only seen his chivalrous side. But on the third day of our marriage, he started hitting me during our intimate moment. At that time, I couldn’t understand why it was happening,” she claimed.

Eva said she believed his condition, coupled with heavy alcohol consumption and growing frustration after leaving his job to pursue acting, worsened over time. Eva also claimed that his parents tried repeatedly to intervene but were unable to stop the alleged abuse.

“There used to be bruises. I would be shaken. My father-in-law and mother-in-law tried to make him understand. They even cried in front of him, asking why he was behaving like this,” she said.

She further alleged that Hyder became increasingly suspicious and imagined situations that were not true.

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“He started having obsessive thoughts that weren’t real. He would imagine I was sitting with the driver or accuse me of things that existed only in his imagination. From morning till evening, he would drink alcohol,” she claimed.

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‘I tried everything to save the marriage’

Eva said she stayed in the marriage for five years despite the alleged abuse, hoping things would improve.

“There was a lot of violence in my marriage. I tried very hard to save it. I even thought having a child would make everything better, but instead, things only became worse. As soon as my daughter was born, divorce proceedings were initiated and I was sent back to my mother’s house,” she recalled.

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She alleged that her bruises were visible and that it was her relatives and colleagues who stepped in to help.

“My uncle, members of my shooting unit and everyone around me convinced my mother that I was in a terrible condition. I had bruises all over my body. They said I wouldn’t survive if I stayed there. Eventually, I got divorced,” she said.

Eva Grover on losing custody of her daughter

The actor also spoke about the emotional pain of being separated from her daughter. Eva said that after leaving her marital home, her daughter initially lived with her until the age of three. She had allowed weekend visits with her father, but alleged that those interactions gradually became difficult because of his interference and aggressive behaviour.

“I stayed silent for so long that in all that chaos, my daughter was permanently given to that family when she was three years old. I didn’t see her for the next 10 years because I had no support,” she said.

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She added that although she financially contributed to her daughter’s education, she was unable to meet her for years.

“I endured physical abuse for five years. My daughter wasn’t with me. I didn’t see her for 10 years. I used to quietly send money every month for her education. She is 19 now and visits me once or twice a week. She is far more mature than I ever was at her age,” Eva shared.

What Eva said about Aamir Khan

During the interview, Eva also spoke at length about Aamir Khan’s equation with Hyder Ali Khan’s side of the family. According to her, Aamir was aware that she was facing difficulties in her marriage.

“I had heard that Aamir sir had said I had not taken the right decision. That message had reached me before my marriage through other sources, but I didn’t pay attention,” she claimed.

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Eva went on to claim that Aamir preferred to keep his distance from that side of the family. She explained that Hyder and his sister were not Tahir Hussain’s biological children but were from his second wife Shehnaz Khan’s previous marriage.

She further claimed that during Tahir Hussain’s final days, Aamir took his father to Pune to care for him. According to Eva, Hyder’s mother, Shehnaz Khan, who she said deeply loved Tahir Hussain, was not allowed to meet him during that period.

“Aamir Khan sir didn’t want to have any relationship with this family. When Tahir Abbu was in his last phase, he took him to Pune and kept him there. Even my former mother-in-law, whom Tahir Hussain loved, was not allowed to meet him,” Eva alleged.

Eva added that her former mother-in-law’s health deteriorated over time and that she eventually suffered a brain haemorrhage and died.

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“My former mother-in-law had lost her mental balance by then. She would only keep taking Tahir Hussain’s name. She later suffered a brain haemorrhage and passed away,” she said.

‘I still feel sad for him’

Despite everything she says she endured, Eva admitted she still feels sympathy for her former husband. Claiming that Hyder is now living in difficult circumstances, she said, “Today, Hyder is not in a good condition. He has no house and struggles even for food. Sometimes someone lets him stay in a chawl, sometimes a friend helps him. I feel sad. Whatever happened, happened, but from a humanitarian point of view, he was once my husband.”

She added, “He is surrounded by people who keep giving him alcohol. There is no one to look after him. I only pray that whenever his time comes, he finds peace. He has suffered a lot.”

DISCLAIMER: This article touches upon sensitive personal topics, including allegations of domestic violence, physical abuse, and emotional distress, as well as unverified claims involving mental health conditions and personal relationships. The contents are presented for informational and reporting purposes only and do not constitute legal, medical, or psychological advice. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse or emotional hardship, please seek support from qualified professionals or certified local support networks.