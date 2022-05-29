scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan to make her TV debut with Star Plus show

Nikhat Khan will soon be seen in show called Banni Chow Home Delivery. It is a Hindi adaptation of Khukumoni Home Delivery.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 29, 2022 1:46:13 pm
Nikhat Khan, Banni Chow Home DeliveryNikhat Khan will soon be seen in Banni Chow Home Delivery. (Photo:L IMDB)

Nikhat Khan, actor, producer and sister of superstar Aamir Khan, is all set to make her television debut with a Star Plus and Disney Plus Hotstar show called Banni Chow Home Delivery, as per Hindustan Times.

Created by noted TV producer Shashi Mittal, the show stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in lead roles. Apart from Nikhat, Rajendra Chawla, Harsh Vashisht, Vishal Puri, Parvati Sehgal, Ayush Anand, Pooja Singh, among others are also in the supporting cast.

The show is a Hindi adaptation of Khukumoni Home Delivery, a show from Star’s own Star Jalsha, an entertainment channel geared towards Bengali-speaking viewers.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also in Entertainment |Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film crosses Rs 100 crore mark, here’s how much it’s minted

The story follows an orphan girl who delivers food from home to home to earn a living. There is also a mentally-ill character with a love of music.

As a producer, Nikhat Khan is behind projects like her brother’s films Lagaan, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Tum Mere Ho, among others. The latter film was directed by Nikhat and Aamir’s father Tahir Hussain.

Nikhat has also starred as an actor in films like Mission Mangal, Saand Ki Aankh, Tanhaji, among others.

