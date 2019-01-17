Are we really free, asks Aamir Khan in new Rubaru Roshani promo

Aamir Khan is all set to host a Republic Day special show titled Rubaru Roshni on Star Plus.

In a short promo released by Star Plus, Aamir Khan talks about the freedom we enjoy as citizens. The actor says that we have the freedom to express but in the end, he questions if we are really free. Khan then proceeds to say that sometimes he feels that we have locked up ourselves in jail but the keys to that lock are in our own pockets. He then invites the audience to talk about the same on his Republic Day special programme.

Aamir Khan’s show on Star Plus is titled Rubaru Roshni which is also the title of a song from his film Rang De Basanti. The film’s story is about a group of college going students who decide to avenge their friend’s death. This story runs parallel with Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad’s story.

In 2015, Aamir Khan faced quite the backlash for discussing the rising intolerance in the country. Khan shared that his wife had once suggested moving out of India.

Rubaru Roshni is produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The show will air on Star Plus and Hotstar on January 26 at 11 am.