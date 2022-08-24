scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Aamir Ali on not being allowed to meet daughter Ayra after divorce with Sanjeeda Shaikh: ‘Unfortunately, a man is always blamed’

Aamir Ali, who starred in shows like Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kya Dil Mein Hai and FIR, married Sanjeeda Shaikh in 2012. The two were blessed with a daughter through surrogacy in 2018.

aamir ali sanjeeda shaikhAamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh were blessed with a daughter in 2018. (Photo: Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh/Instagram)

Former television couple, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali got divorced in January. The couple has a daughter Ayra together, who was born through surrogacy. However, Aamir has not been allowed to meet his daughter for the past 10 months. The actor says he doesn’t want to “play any cards” and say anything on the matter. He believes Sanjeeda and him have handled their separation “gracefully” and he would like to keep it that way.

Speaking about not being allowed to meet his daughter Ayra who will turn three on August 30, Aamir said he has ‘immense’ love for his daughter, but he is sure that she is “being taken care of in the best way possible.” Ayra lives with Sanjeeda. However, he did say that mostly, “a man is blamed”.

“I don’t want to play any cards, but unfortunately, a man is always blamed. I have always maintained a dignified silence on matters related to my personal life. Someone I have spent so many years with deserves respect,” the actor told ETimes.

 

Aamir confirmed that he and Sanjeeda are no longer in touch. Recalling the time when his marriage fell apart, he said, “Main hil chuka tha. (I was stunned)”. But as per him, he is a sports person in nature and he got himself together. Now he wishes all things good for his “ex” and also hopes she finds someone in life “who keeps her happy.”

Aamir, who starred in shows like Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kya Dil Mein Hai and FIR, married Sanjeeda in 2012. Before tying the knot, the two participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 3 in 2007 and won it too. Later the two came together for Sony TV’s reality show Power Couple.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 11:37:27 am
