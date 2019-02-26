Aamir Ali: Navrangi Re is not preachy

Rishtey recently launched its first original Navrangi Re, a show that talks about sanitation issues in the country. Laced with high drama, wit and satire, the finite series stars Aamir Ali, Raju Kher, Sushmita Mukherjee and Vaishnavi Dhanraj among others. Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor too made a cameo appearance.

Aamir started his career as a model and made his acting debut with Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai. He soon ventured into television with Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and gained recognition with shows like Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki and FIR among more. He also has a number of reality shows under his belt, winning Nach Baliye 3 with wife Sanjeeda Sheikh. Aamir was last seen in Sarojini that went off air in 2016.

Here are excerpts from Aamir’s exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com.

What kept you away from television for so long?

Fatigue! I had been really over worked. And so I was scared to come back. I took the break to basically repair myself. I had planned to get back in 2019, and this show came my way in November last year. So here I am!

What appealed to you most about Navrangi Re?

The makers – Bill Gates foundation, Swastik productions, Viacom 18 and BBC. I think half of the battle was won with these names. Also, when I heard the script, there was something about it that I just jumped on it. Honestly, if you have followed Akshay Kumar’s work, you would know that while he does some crazy action comedy, he also does these important films like Padman and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. I am not saying he inspired me, but he definitely helped me make this choice.

But these social cause projects work best as films. Do you feel television audience will accept it?

A message is important in any medium. Social causes on television lose track when one enters the TRP race. But here, we have makers who are doing this not for ratings. We will not let the cause suffer in anyway. Honestly, I am so happy I am doing the show as it has made me aware as an actor, and a human. Deep down, it feels good to do something for the society.

Do you feel Navrangi Re’s reach will be limited since it’s not airing on a popular GEC?

It’s airing on regional channels as well and streaming on Voot also. While sanitation is a problem everywhere, we want to reach out to the II and III tier cities with the show. Rishety is FTA (free to air) channel and has a vast reach in the rural places.

You are playing a journalist in the show. How was the experience of getting to know the other side of the business?

I have been interacting with you all for so many years. I did know what goes into the work but definitely, it was a different experience. I think one picks up journalism because they want to do something for the society. My character too wants to help his people, but his boss wants TRP. So he is always in a conflict. Navrangi Re is a fun show and definitely not preachy. I think that’s the best part about it.

You recently became an entrepreneur. Was that always a plan?

Honestly yes, I always wanted to do something else. When I took the break, I decided that I will work on my restaurant business. Now that is my bread and butter, while acting is a passion. Our profession is a real risk and it’s good to have a backup. Now I can afford to take time and pick my projects.