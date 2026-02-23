Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘I had no money to eat’: FIR actor Aamir Ali reveals why he cried in his van every day after ‘forced’ shift to TV
Actor Aamir Ali recently opened up about being stereotyped during early film career and not getting work in Bollywood, due to nepotism.
Actor Aamir Ali, popular for the TV show F.I.R, became a household name in the television industry, back in 2010s. However, he often revealed facing prejudice in the film industry, because of his TV background. While the actor has done several roles in films like Anjaan (2006) and Raakh (2007), he is still waiting for a prominent role in Bollywood. In a recent interview, Aamir opened up about crying everyday while working in television. He also revealed not getting enough opportunities in films, even when he had no money to take care of his household.
During a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, he recalled not being serious while shooting for his first TV show, and said, “The kind of makers I was working with, they all were very serious. I wasn’t serious during my first television show, because I didn’t want to do TV. For me, doing TV was the end of me as an actor. I did films but they didn’t release. I didn’t even have money to eat food. I had to look after the house. I had left my job, because I thought I had arrived after doing 2-3 films.”
He continued, “When I started doing television, I was not interested. I used to cry in my van everyday. The people who used to do films with me, if they asked why I was doing television, I used to just hold them and cry for half an hour.”
The actor shot for a few movies, but they didn’t release at the theatres, and he had to go back to doing television. “When I started doing films, I left everything, because I loved my craft by then. I used to do ads, but it wasn’t enough financially. Eventually, when my films didn’t release and I didn’t get the money that was committed, it was like that in those times. It was already a small amount, and in that too, people used to give 10-20% of that. Then, I had to start doing television,” he shared.
Later, Aamir Ali spoke to several people for work, but didn’t bag any project because of the TV actor stereotype. “I reached out to many filmmakers, met many people, in 2019. They fed me with love, but didn’t give work. They kept telling me that I am a hero, but couldn’t see me as a character, and if there was anything, they would let me know. They still had my television image in mind, even when I had left TV in 2017, which was two years ago,” he said.
He further added, “I am still facing the same challenge. There are makers who trust in themselves more than me, because they also know I can do it, but erasing the image that I look urban or I am heroish is difficult. I won’t get work in films easily, they won’t launch me. They have their own nephew and niece to launch, I am not even expecting that. I just want quality work.”
