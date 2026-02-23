‘I had no money to eat’: FIR actor Aamir Ali reveals why he cried in his van every day after ‘forced’ shift to TV

Actor Aamir Ali, popular for the TV show F.I.R, became a household name in the television industry, back in 2010s. However, he often revealed facing prejudice in the film industry, because of his TV background. While the actor has done several roles in films like Anjaan (2006) and Raakh (2007), he is still waiting for a prominent role in Bollywood. In a recent interview, Aamir opened up about crying everyday while working in television. He also revealed not getting enough opportunities in films, even when he had no money to take care of his household.

During a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, he recalled not being serious while shooting for his first TV show, and said, “The kind of makers I was working with, they all were very serious. I wasn’t serious during my first television show, because I didn’t want to do TV. For me, doing TV was the end of me as an actor. I did films but they didn’t release. I didn’t even have money to eat food. I had to look after the house. I had left my job, because I thought I had arrived after doing 2-3 films.”