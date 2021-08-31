Estranged couple Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh celebrate daughter’s birthday, see photos and videos

Popular TV actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh on Monday celebrated daughter Ayra’s second birthday. The two have gone their separate ways and share the custody of their daughter, who was born through surrogacy.

Taking to Instagram, the actors shared glimpses of the twin birthday parties thrown individually by them. Sanjeeda first posted a video of her daughter singing the birthday song as the actor joins in. “Happy birthday to my gurl who taught me more about myself and the world🧿 Thankyou for showing me the right path,” she captioned the post.

In another post, the actor shared multiple videos of Ayra enjoying the birthday party with her friends, as Sanjeeda too joins in the revelry.

Aamir, on the other hand, showered his child with gifts on her birthday. His mother was also seen playing with Ayra and handing over presents. Aamir Ali cut a cake with his daughter and helped her take a ride on her new tricycle.

Sharing the video, Aamir wrote, “Happy bday my little angel..Lots & lots to write, but she can’t read, so I won’t write much.. it’s between us 😛🤗…just sharing a small celebration we had this morning.. thxx for being there in my life my Ayra.. #jaan #happybirthday #life #love ❤️.”

Their friends Mouni Roy, Aamna Sharif, Avika Gor, Rashami Desai among more wished Ayra on her birthday. Karishma Tanna also wrote, “Omg omg ❤️ adorable🥰,” while Jennifer Winget replied on Sanjeeda’s post, “Happy birthday to this adorable little munchkin.. can’t wait to see you both! ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Amid news of Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh’s separation, the latter in an interview mentioned how her daughter is her ‘only companion’. “Life is better. I would just want to keep it simple. I have a buddy in my life. The only companion that I have in my life is my daughter right now,” she told Pinkvilla.