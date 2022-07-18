Dance Deewane Juniors winner is Aditya Patil, takes home trophy and Rs 20 lakh. See photos

The first season of Dance Deewane Juniors culminated on Sunday night with Aditya Patil being crowned as the winner. The eight-year-old was awarded the trophy and Rs 20 lakh cash prize. Along with the judges — Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji, Bollywood star Aamir Khan also joined the grand finale.

Aditya beat All Stars group, Prateek Kumar Naik and Geet Kaur Bagga, to win the show. The young star has been a favourite since the start of the competition and was also the first finalist. Aditya was part of Pratik Utekar’s group and impressed the judges and audiences by trying out many genres. Judge Neetu Kapoor, time and again, also showed her affection toward the young boy. A fan of Tiger Shroff, Aditya in an innocent move, had revealed how he has named his six packs after Tiger’s films.

Watch video | Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor remember Rishi Kapoor with his signature dance moves on Dance Deewane Juniors. Watch

On winning the show, Aditya Patil in a statement said that the journey of Dance Deewane Juniors has been a ‘memorable one’ for him, and taught him many important lessons. “I want to thank my family, friends, Neetu ma’am, Nora ma’am, Marzi sir and my captain Pratik Utekar for always being there to guide me – I owe it all to them. This stage has boosted my confidence, which will motivate me to win the world. I wanted to win this title not only for myself but for my parents and grandparents who have supported me throughout this journey and stood with me like a rock. This will be like a breakthrough in my life, and I want to make the most out of it. I will never forget this journey and will always keep pursuing my passion for dance,” he shared.

See pictures from the Dance Deewane Juniors Finale:

Aditya Patil with his mentor Pratik. (Photo: PR) Aditya Patil with his mentor Pratik. (Photo: PR)

Aamir Khan cheers Aditya Patil as he’s announced the winner of Dance Deewane Juniors. (Photo: PR) Aamir Khan cheers Aditya Patil as he’s announced the winner of Dance Deewane Juniors. (Photo: PR)

Aamir Khan and Neetu Kapoor dance on “Aati kya khandala”. (Photo: PR) Aamir Khan and Neetu Kapoor dance on “Aati kya khandala”. (Photo: PR)

Host Karan Kundrra, judges Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestoni pose with Aamir Khan on Dance Deewane Juniors finale. (Photo: PR) Host Karan Kundrra, judges Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestoni pose with Aamir Khan on Dance Deewane Juniors finale. (Photo: PR)

Aditya Patil with his trophy. Aditya Patil with his trophy.

Aamir Khan grooves with Neetu Kapoor on Dance Deewane Juniors finale. (Photo: PR) Aamir Khan grooves with Neetu Kapoor on Dance Deewane Juniors finale. (Photo: PR)

While the semi-final episode saw Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor gracing the stage, Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan was the special guest on the grand finale. In the episode, the actor revealed that he is a great fan of Neetu Kapoor and reminisced how his uncle had directed her first movie. Aamir Khan and Neetu Kapoor shook a leg on his superhit song “Aati Kya Khandala”. Aamir also matched steps with the tiny tots and their mentors. The popular stars of Colors also took to the stage to perform on hit Bollywood numbers, and gave a tribute to Aamir Khan.

Hosted by Karan Kundrra, Dance Deewane Juniors aired on Colors.