A Suitable Boy first look: Tabu and Ishaan Khatter share a light moment

Tabu and Ishaan Khatter in a still from Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy. Tabu and Ishaan Khatter in a still from Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy.

The first look of Mira Nair-helmed series A Suitable Boy is out. The photo, which features Ishaan Khatter and Tabu dressed in traditional Indian attire, was shared by Ishaan on social media on Monday.

Ishaan captioned the photo, “A Suitable Boy, first look.”

Adapted from Vikram Seth’s novel of the same name, the plot follows Lata as her mother attempts to arrange a ‘suitable’ boy for her. It covers a period of 18 months and is set in the post-partition era.

Directed by Mira Nair with a screenplay penned by Andrew Davies, A Suitable Boy will be a BBC-backed series consisting of six one-hour episodes. Apart from Tabu and Ishaan Khatter, the show features Rasika Dugal, Vivaan Shah, Tanya Maniktala and Shefali Shah among others in significant parts.

In an earlier interview, Nair had stated that making A Suitable Boy in present times makes more sense.

“Vikram tells the story of a free India and our people with wit, clarity and love – I am deeply honoured to be the one bringing this intimate, epic tale of an unseen India to the world. Today, A Suitable Boy is timelier than ever. With a mix of legendary and cutting-edge actors from the subcontinent, shooting entirely on location in palaces, villages and streets across northern India, we will keep the history and dream of an alternate India alive,” Mira Nair said.

A Suitable Boy is scheduled to premiere in June 2020.

