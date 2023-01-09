A sobbing Rakhi Sawant informs her mother has brain tumour: ‘Please pray for her’

Television personality Rakhi Sawant was in tears on Monday noon as she informed her fans that her mother is suffering from brain tumour, and the cancer has spread to her lungs.

Rakhi shared a video on her Instagram handle and asked her fans to pray for her mother who she panned on briefly as she rested in the hospital. “Hi everyone, I came out from Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 last night. (Got to know) My mom is not well, she is in hospital. Please pray for her, she is not feeling her best. She is fighting a battle with cancer. We just came to know that she has brain tumour with cancer,” a broken Rakhi said while speaking in a mix of Hindi, Marathi and English.

Later, she was seen asking the doctor what was wrong with her mother, to which he responded, “Her left side is paralysed. A sample has been taken out and sent to lab, Friday, the result will come and only then will we come to know how much radiation does she require. Her cancer has spread to her lungs, it is not feasible to operate on her right now.”

As soon as Rakhi shared the video, her fans and colleagues rushed to offer her support and love. Rahul Vaidya told her to stay strong, as actor Mahima Chaudhary wrote, “My prayers 🙏🏻wishing her good health.” Delnaaz Iraani also asked Rakhi to ‘take care.’

Rakhi Sawant was last seen in the Mahesh Manjrekar-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4, where she emerged as one of the finalists, and walked away with a prize money of Rs 9 lakh.