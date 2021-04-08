9-1-1 Lone Star actor Ronen Rubinstein comes out as bisexual, thanks fans for giving him the courage

9-1-1 Lone Star actor Ronen Rubinstein recently came out as bisexual in an exclusive interview with Variety. “I fully identify as bisexual,” he shared with the publication.

After coming out, Ronen shared on Twitter, “Every single day, you guys give me your all. You opened your Hearts & Souls to me. I now give you me, my full, true self. Thank you for giving me the courage. Thank you for always accepting me. Thank you for supporting me. Let us continue being our complete selves. Let us continue fighting for what is right. Let us continue Loving each other and supporting each other. Thank you. I Love You. – Ro”

He shared with the publication, “The biggest thing for me is where I come from, it’s like people like me and people who have identified as bisexual or gay or as any part of the community, you’re just not welcomed. It’s as brutally honest as that.”

