Monday, Sep 12, 2022

74th Emmy Awards: When and where to watch award ceremony

74th Emmy Awards: While Emmys will be telecast on NBC and its streaming partner Peacock for fans in the US, the Indian audience too can tune in to watch the show live.

brian coxSuccession is the foremost contender of this year's Emmys. (Photo: HBO)

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Tuesday in Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater. And like most years, barring the ones when pandemic was at its peak, the event will see some of the best talents from the television and streaming industry in attendance.

Some of the popular contenders for this year’s golden statuette include Succession, Apple TV Plus’ heartwarming Ted Lasso and Zendaya-starrer Euphoria. There are also new entrants in the race, such as dark workplace comedy Severance and Netflix’s Korean-language thriller Squid Game. If Squid Game bags an Emmy, it will become the first foreign-language show to do so.

While Emmys will be telecast on NBC and its streaming partner Peacock for fans in the US, the Indian audience too can tune in to watch the show live.

Where to watch the show in India

This year’s Emmys can be streamed live on Lionsgate Play from 5:30 am.

Happy watching!

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 03:28:16 pm
