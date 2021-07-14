73rd Emmy nominations’ historic moments: Trans woman Mj Rodriguez’s nod to Friends star Courteney Cox’s first nom

This is Courteney Cox's first Emmy nomination. (Photo: AP Images and Courteney Cox/Instagram)

Multiple nominees made history as the 73rd Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday night. From Pose’s Mj Rodriguez to Friends star Courteney Cox’s first Emmy nod, here are all the history-making moments from the announcement.

Mj Rodriguez first trans woman to earn leading acting nod

Mj Rodriguez’s nomination for her act as Blanca Rodriguez in the FX series Pose helped her bag an Emmy nod in the leading actress category. This is the first time a trans woman has earned a nomination in the category. The nod also marks the third time that a trans woman has been nominated for an Emmy award. The first time it happened was in 2014 when Laverne Cox was nominated for her performance in the acclaimed TV show Orange is the New Black.

Courteney Cox finally gets her Emmy nod

Friends star Courteney Cox has finally gotten her long-awaited Emmy nod. She was the only actor from the main cast of the show to have not been nominated in the show’s decade-long run on television. The Friends Reunion episode has earned a nod in the Best Variety Special category. Cox executive-produced the HBO Max special.

Rosie Perez’s nomination

Flight Attendant actor Rosie Perez is the third Latina to be nominated in the supporting comedy actress category. Liz Torres and Sofia Vegara have previously been nominated in the same category for their performance in The John Larroquette Show and Modern Family, respectively.

The Stacey Abrahams nomination

Stacey Abrahams is an American politician, human rights activist, lawyer and author. Now, she has added one more feather to her highly decorated cap – an Emmy nominated artiste. Abrahams bagged a nomination for a voiceover performance in Black-ish: Election Special episode.

Lovecraft Country

This is the first time that a Black lead actor and lead actress (Jonathon Majors and Jurnee Smollett) have been nominated in leading acting categories for the same show in the same year.

Hamilton makes history

On Tuesday, Disney Plus show Hamilton became the second-most nominated title in the limited series or anthology category. It has seven nominations to its credit.

Bowen Yang

Bowen Yang on Tuesday became the first Chinese-American actor to bag an Emmy nomination. Yang also happens to be the first featured player of Saturday Night Live to receive the Emmy nod.

Emmys 2021 will be held on September 19 in Los Angeles.