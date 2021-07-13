73rd Emmy Awards: Here is the complete list of nominations

Check out the full list of nominations from the 73rd Emmy Awards.

The nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday. The frontrunners include The Handmaid’s Tale, The Crown, Ted Lasso, WandaVision and Mare of Easttown. Jason Sudeikis, Paul Bettany, Michael Douglas, Olivia Colman, Kate Winslet, Emma Corrin, Anya Taylor-Joy and Elizabeth Olsen have also scored nominations in the acting category.

Here are the nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards:

DRAMA SERIES

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

COMEDY SERIES

black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

PEN15

Ted Lasso

LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

I May Destroy You

Mare Of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

TELEVISION MOVIE

Dolly Parton’s Christmas

The Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr, Hamilton

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Julianne Nicholson, Mare Of Easttown

Jean Smart, Mare Of Easttown

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Evan Peters, Mare Of Easttown

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Charles Dance, The Crown

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jane Adams, Hacks

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy, Saturday Night Live

VARIETY TALK SERIES

Conan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special

63rd Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

Bo Burnham: Inside

David Byrne’s American Utopia

8:46 – Dave Chappelle

Friends: The Reunion

Hamilton

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

Oprah with Megan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy

United Shades Of America with W. Kamau Bell

VICE

COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness – Queer Eye

Nicole Byer – Nailed It!

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary – Shark Tank

Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons – Top Chef

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

The 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will be held in Los Angeles on September 19, 2021.