Tuesday, July 13, 2021
73rd Emmy Awards: Here is the complete list of nominations

The 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will be held in Los Angeles on September 19, 2021.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 13, 2021 10:36:37 pm
73rd emmy awardsCheck out the full list of nominations from the 73rd Emmy Awards.

The nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday. The frontrunners include The Handmaid’s Tale, The Crown, Ted Lasso, WandaVision and Mare of Easttown. Jason Sudeikis, Paul Bettany, Michael Douglas, Olivia Colman, Kate Winslet, Emma Corrin, Anya Taylor-Joy and Elizabeth Olsen have also scored nominations in the acting category.

Here are the nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards:

DRAMA SERIES

The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us

COMEDY SERIES

black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
PEN15
Ted Lasso

LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

I May Destroy You
Mare Of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision

TELEVISION MOVIE

Dolly Parton’s Christmas
The Square
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie’s Love
Uncle Frank

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr, Hamilton

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
Julianne Nicholson, Mare Of Easttown
Jean Smart, Mare Of Easttown
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Evan Peters, Mare Of Easttown
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Charles Dance, The Crown
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jane Adams, Hacks
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
Daniel Levy, Saturday Night Live

VARIETY TALK SERIES

Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live

VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special
63rd Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

Bo Burnham: Inside
David Byrne’s American Utopia
8:46 – Dave Chappelle
Friends: The Reunion
Hamilton
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
Oprah with Megan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy
United Shades Of America with W. Kamau Bell
VICE

COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness – Queer Eye
Nicole Byer – Nailed It!
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary – Shark Tank
Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons – Top Chef
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

