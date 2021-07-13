73rd Emmy Awards: Here is the complete list of nominations

Updated: July 13, 2021 10:36:37 pm
The nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday. The frontrunners include The Handmaid’s Tale, The Crown, Ted Lasso, WandaVision and Mare of Easttown. Jason Sudeikis, Paul Bettany, Michael Douglas, Olivia Colman, Kate Winslet, Emma Corrin, Anya Taylor-Joy and Elizabeth Olsen have also scored nominations in the acting category.
Here are the nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards:
DRAMA SERIES
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
COMEDY SERIES
black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
PEN15
Ted Lasso
LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
I May Destroy You
Mare Of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
TELEVISION MOVIE
Dolly Parton’s Christmas
The Square
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie’s Love
Uncle Frank
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown
LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr, Hamilton
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
Julianne Nicholson, Mare Of Easttown
Jean Smart, Mare Of Easttown
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Evan Peters, Mare Of Easttown
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Charles Dance, The Crown
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jane Adams, Hacks
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
Daniel Levy, Saturday Night Live
VARIETY TALK SERIES
Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)
Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special
63rd Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)
Bo Burnham: Inside
David Byrne’s American Utopia
8:46 – Dave Chappelle
Friends: The Reunion
Hamilton
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
Oprah with Megan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy
United Shades Of America with W. Kamau Bell
VICE
COMPETITION PROGRAM
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness – Queer Eye
Nicole Byer – Nailed It!
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary – Shark Tank
Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons – Top Chef
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
The 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will be held in Los Angeles on September 19, 2021.
