After Friends, 6 Indian shows we want a reunion of: Chandrakanta, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Hip Hip Hurray

Fans wish to see the cast of some iconic Indian TV shows having a reunion too.

It’s barely been a few days since global audience getting soaked up in nostalgia with Friends: The Reunion. But looks like the fandom has hit Indian viewers who now wish to see the cast of some iconic television shows, reuniting for a special episode too.

We know that for the 90s generation and millennials, the close of the last century brought an array of memorable TV shows that we still hold close to our hearts. No wonder the re-telecast of some of them last year, due to the dearth of new episodes, was welcomed with open arms. Be it Mahabharat or Ramayana, Hum Paanch or Byomkesh Bakshi, TV shows across genres received thumping TRPs, even after years of their finale.

So with Friends: The Reunion special episode on HBO Max and ZEE5, social media is buzzing with requests calling for reunion of our homegrown TV shows too.

Here we pick 6 Indian shows which surely deserve a reunion, keeping with the excitement.

Mahabharat

Mahabharat aired between 1988 to 1990 on Doordarshan. Mahabharat aired between 1988 to 1990 on Doordarshan.

A glimpse into the back stories from its sets was given when some of its actors – Nitish Bharadwaj, Gajendra Chauhan, Puneet Issar, Gufi Paintal and Pradeep Kumar appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show last year. But as we know, like its huge ensemble, there are many more undisclosed anecdotes from its behind-the-scenes still left for us to relish on. Maybe a proper reunion can help.

Chandrakanta

Shikha Swaroop played the title role of Chandrakanta that premiered on DD National in 1994. Shikha Swaroop played the title role of Chandrakanta that premiered on DD National in 1994.

They tried some remakes too, but none could stand the test of time. That’s the magic of original, and we’d give anything to see the cast of Chandrakanta gracing the couch yet again, after 25 years of its finale. Can the makers bring Shahbaz Khan, Shikha Swaroop, Mukesh Khanna, Pankaj Dheer, Akhilendra Mishra, Durga Jasraj, Krutika Desai and others on the stage one more time? Of course, Irrfan Khan (Badrinath and Somnath) will be dearly missed.

Swabhimaan

Swabhimaan aired for over two and a half years, starting in 1994. Swabhimaan aired for over two and a half years, starting in 1994.

Mahesh Bhatt brought his style of storytelling to small screen too, with this soap opera that was touted to be “ahead of its time”. Co-written by Shobha De, the show put spotlight on a number of actors like Kitu Gidwani, Rohit Roy, Manoj Bajpayee, Anju Mahendru, Deepak Parashar, Ashutosh Rana, Mita Vashisht, Harsh Chhaya and more. We’d surely need a huge stage to get all of them together. But what a reunion episode it’ll be.

Dekh Bhai Dekh

Dekh Bhai Dekh was a career defining project for actor Shekhar Suman. Dekh Bhai Dekh was a career defining project for actor Shekhar Suman.

Before your Khichdi and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it was Dekh Bhai Dekh that ruled the charts. Well, it continues to rule our hearts too. One of the best sitcoms on Indian television that revolved around a family and their hilarious solutions to life’s problems. Now that you’re way into nostalgia, how about seeing the Diwan family together again to see if actors Shekhar Suman, Farida Jalal, Bhavna Balsavar, Deven Bhojani, Sushma Seth and others can still make us laugh?

Hip Hip Hurray

Hip Hip Hurray was one of the first shows to air on the newly launched Zee TV in 1998. Hip Hip Hurray was one of the first shows to air on the newly launched Zee TV in 1998.

Every 90s kid will still swear by HHH for being the first of its kind show that dealt with youth problems, insecurities, peer-pressure, relationship, drugs and depression with utmost sensitivity. Revolving around the 12th-grade students at the DeNobili High School, this Nupur Asthana directorial was the launchpad of actors – Purab Kohli, Vishal Malhotra, Kishwer Merchant, Rushad Rana, Shweta Salve and others. Also, please get their onscreen teachers Suchitra Pillai, Vinay Pathak, Sanjay Mishra and Sulbha Arya too for the reunion.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Smriti Irani played the main lead, Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Smriti Irani played the main lead, Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Imagine a soap opera that changed the Indian television forever, spanned over eight years, five generations and had almost every top actor on Indian television right now. It ought to be a special ensemble, right? We request Ekta Kapoor to bring back all of them to share their offscreen stories. Only she can do it, and maybe it’ll need to be split over 3-5 episodes with great viewership. Imagine!

Which show do you wish to see a reunion of?