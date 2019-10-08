50 Cent to produce docu-series on celebrities’ legal dramas

Rapper 50 Cent is set to bring on screen the legal dramas of various celebrities, including Snoop Dogg, Tekashi 6ix9ine and himself, in form of a docu-series.

According to Variety, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will produce the scripted docu-series titled A Moment in Time through his production company G-Unit Film & Television.

“Each season will showcase historical moments in hip-hop culture and revolve around a different music icon, sports hero, infamous drug organisation,” a statement reads.

The series will feature six to eight hour-long story, and two stories per season.

Subjects of the series include Dogg, who underwent a murder trial at the peak of his fame in the 1990s; producer Scott Storch, who made millions as a hit producer for 50, Beyonce, Fat Joe, Christina Aguilera and Brooklyn rapper 6ix9ine, who allegedly affiliated himself with a gang for street credibility, and then found himself extorted and kidnapped by them. He is now in prison for his involvement with their crimes, and cooperated with police to convict them.

The series is set to premiere in early 2020.