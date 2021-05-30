5 years of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Rubina Dilaik and Kamya Panjabi celebrate with unseen photos

Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos as she celebrated the five years of her hit television show, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Shakti star Rubina shared via her social media account, “5 years of hard work (minus 1yr 2months) , passion and risk taking ability has been rewarded by your love ❤️🙏🏼 ( my beautiful people) …….. Shakti has and will always be close to my heart….Congratulations to the entire team @colorstv @msrashmi2002_ @panjabikamya @poojaa_singh_ @viviandsena.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Kamya Panjabi also celebrated the show completing five years. She posted some photos with co-star Sudesh Berry and wrote, “Time flies, Things change, time changes, but the only thing that is constant is Harak Preeto ki Amar Jodi in #shaktiastitvakeehsaaski Happy 5 years to us n to each one of you who has been a part of this incredible journey ❤️ #ShaktiTurns5 @rstfofficial @msrashmi2002_ @colorstv @sudeshberry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamya Shalabh Dang (@panjabikamya)

“Meet the incredible team behind the successful 5 years of #shaktiastitvakeehsaaski I love you all so very much ❤️ #shaktiturns5 🖐 @rstfofficial @colorstv @msrashmi2002_ @directorpankajkumar @palashmandloi,” wrote Kamya, sharing a photo of the crew.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamya Shalabh Dang (@panjabikamya)

The actor’s next post read, “Captain of the Ship @directorpankajkumar Happy 5 years of #shaktiastitvakeehsaaski mon to sat 8pm @colorstv #shaktiturns5 🖐 @rstfofficial.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamya Shalabh Dang (@panjabikamya)

Shakti, produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, and has aired on Colors TV since 30 May 2016. The show stars Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Jigyasa Singh, Simba Nagpal and Cezanne Khan. The show focuses on the transgender community.

See celebration videos, photos from the Shakti sets:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamya Shalabh Dang (@panjabikamya)

Rubina Dilaik’s Saumya and Vivian D’Sena’s Harman have been among the most loved on-screen couples on Indian television. Rubina returned to Shakti last month after hers stint on Bigg Boss. Vivian, however, was replaced by Cezanne Khan.