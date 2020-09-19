5 unexpected entries in Bigg Boss over the years

Bigg Boss, over the years, has surprised viewers with its contestants list. (Photo: Voot)

The countdown to Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 14 has already started. In just two weeks, the most popular reality show will be airing on Colors.

The controversial show locks up different personalities for more than three months in a bid to test their survival skills. Many popular celebrities, and a few interesting commoners have joined the ranks over the years. However, there are a few contestants who took us completely by surprise with their participation.

Here are five most unexpected entries in Bigg Boss history:

Great Khali

Great Khali ended up as the first runner up of Bigg Boss 4. (Photo: Voot) Great Khali ended up as the first runner up of Bigg Boss 4. (Photo: Voot)

Who would have thought a WWE player could be on Bigg Boss? Great Khali was part of the show’s fourth season and ended up as the first runner up. The 7-foot man had quite an interesting stint on Bigg Boss. Given his physique and height, Khali was given special amenities like a bigger bed and extra food. This irked the other housemates given they had to survive on the bare minimum. He would also be excused from tasks, as no one could really beat him (obviously!). While it was a paid holiday for this wrestler, viewers did not really get their money’s worth. We still wonder why Khali was on the show.

Bunty Chor

Bunty Chor was part of Bigg Boss 4. (Photo: Voot) Bunty Chor was part of Bigg Boss 4. (Photo: Voot)

A kleptomaniac roommate is the biggest nightmare most people have. And Bigg Boss makers made it a reality by getting super thief Devinder Singh aka Bunty Chor as a housemate in season 4. However, his stint on the show was quite short-lived as he was asked to leave on the second day after he flouted several house rules.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone entered Bigg Boss 5 as a wild card contestant. (Photo: Voot) Sunny Leone entered Bigg Boss 5 as a wild card contestant. (Photo: Voot)

Bigg Boss 5 saw the entry of Sunny Leone as a wild card contestant. While by then, Leone had decided to move out of the adult industry and try her luck in showbiz, an Indian reality show was never in the plan. Her entry, as expected, sparked quite a controversy with people demanding a ban on the reality show. What was most interesting was how few housemates, who recognised her, had to stay mum about her identity. All said and done, Sunny, through Bigg Boss, won million hearts.

Swami Om

Swami Om was one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 10. (Photo: PR Handout) Swami Om was one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 10. (Photo: PR Handout)

Swami Om was not only unexpected but quite cringey. Remember how he stole female hygiene products and threw his pee on other housemates (ewww!). And that was not it, he was even embroiled in a few court cases that forced him to step out of the house. It was no surprise that host Salman Khan eventually threw him out of the show.

Imam A Siddiqui

Imam Siddiqui was a wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 6. (Photo: Voot) Imam Siddiqui was a wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 6. (Photo: Voot)

While Imam’s entry on the show was not quite surprising, what he did on the show was totally unexpected. This was for the first time on Bigg Boss that someone was so eccentric in the name of entertainment. Imam would dress up in a bodysuit in the middle of the night, and scare contestants with his dance moves. He also had a superiority complex making it really difficult for the housemates to bond with him.

Special mention: While we picked five names, there are few more who need a special mention. Baywatch star Pamela Anderson (Bigg Boss 4), Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds (Bigg Boss 5), singing maestro Anup Jalota and rumoured girlfriend Jasleen Matharu (Bigg Boss 12), politician Sanjay Nirupam (Bigg Boss 2), former bandit Seema Parihar (Bigg Boss 4) and the heavily pregnant Sonika Kaliraman (Bigg Boss 5) definitely shocked us with their presence on Bigg Boss.

