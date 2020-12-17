Five television shows that found many takers in 2020

In 2020, television viewership got a shot in the arm with most people staying indoors during the lockdown

After many years, television viewership hit an all-time high as people thronged in front of their TV sets during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. While a lot of old shows (read Doordarshan shows) made a comeback, new and existing shows also had many takers.

Here’s looking back at five television shows that found many takers this year.

Anupamaa

Anupamaa airs on Star Plus. (Photo: PR) Anupamaa airs on Star Plus. (Photo: PR)

When Star Plus announced the remake of popular Bengali show Sreemoyee, many expected it to be another saas-bahu saga. The comeback project of Rupali Ganguly, however, surprised all, and slowly became a favourite. While it was initially set to launch in March, the coronavirus-led pandemic made the makers postpone the launch. Once shoot resumed in Mumbai, Anupamaa finally went on air on July 13. The show highlights how a woman, who has lost her identity fending for her husband and family for years, finally finds courage to live for herself. While Ganguly plays the titular role, Sudhanshu Pandey plays her husband Vanraj, who looks down upon his wife, and even has an affair behind her back. Apart from being an inspiring tale for many women, the cast’s performance has also played an important role in the show’s success.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan aired on Mere Dad Ki Dulhan aired on Sony TV. (Photo: Deeya Singh/Instagram)

If anyone tells you television writers don’t work hard, show them one of the episodes of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Without any over the top drama, the serial depicted the life of a widower Ambar (Varun Badola), whose life revolves around his daughter (Anjali Tatrari). While the young girl has her own aspirations, she is too attached to her dad to move out. It’s after the arrival of their new tenant Guneet (Shweta Tiwari) that their lives see a complete change as Ambar falls in love with her. With all kinds of illogical shows on air, viewers definitely miss the presence of Mere Dad Ki Dulhann on television.

Barrister Babu

Barrister Babu airs on Colors. (Photo: PR Handout) Barrister Babu airs on Colors. (Photo: PR Handout)

Amid all the love stories and daily soaps, this period drama featuring Aura Bhatnagar in the lead role of Bondita came as a happy surprise. Based in the pre-independence Bengal era, Barrister Babu tries to question blind beliefs that have been followed for ages. What is most appealing is that these pertinent questions are raised by a young child rather than some holier-than-thou bahu taking on the world in a devi avatar.

Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya airs on Zee TV. (Photo: Zee TV/Instagram) Kundali Bhagya airs on Zee TV. (Photo: Zee TV/Instagram)

A critic’s favourite, Kundali Bhagya has been on top of the TRP list from the time it launched. This Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhoopar serial has found many takers for the nok-jhok relationship between its leads. Also, the popularity of the lead actors on social media has managed to sustain the numbers for Kundali Bhagya.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs on SAB TV. (Photo: PR Handout) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs on SAB TV. (Photo: PR Handout)

Everyone needs a reason to smile, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been delivering laughs for more than 12 years. The sitcom based in a housing society in Mumbai also highlights the importance of secularism with families of different cultures and religions staying together happily in one neighbourhood. The beauty of the serial is also that it never had a vamp or villain; it rather takes up current issues, and shows the way to resolve it. Recently, the Covid-19 storyline was well received as it not just imparted the message of taking precaution but also tried to get rid of the stigma attached to the disease.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd