Five Ekta Kapoor serials that you can watch during lockdown

Ekta Kapoor kickstarted a new genre on television with her K-serials. Following astrological advice, Kapoor named most of her shows with the letter K, and believe it or not, most of them did manage to top TRP charts. While the superstition might have given her the confidence, Ekta Kapoor’s vision and her talented writing team, backed with strong performances, allowed her shows to create history.

As a throwback treat, here’s looking back at some timeless K-serials that one can watch during the lockdown.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi played a major role in changing the fortunes of Balaji Telefilms. (Express archive photo) Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi played a major role in changing the fortunes of Balaji Telefilms. (Express archive photo)

If you have followed Ekta Kapoor’s success story, you would know that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi played a major role in changing the fortunes of Balaji Telefilms. Smriti Irani played the protagonist Tulsi Virani in the daily, and the show revolved around her and her family’s daily life struggles. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi flaunted one of the biggest ensemble, and almost every television actor has been part of the show in some way. It was also the debut acting project of (now) Bollywood actors Mouni Roy and Pulkit Samrat. Also, how can we forget, it was after public demand that the makers had to resurrect Mihir. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is streaming on Hotstar.

Kutumb

You can watch Kutumb on You can watch Kutumb on Sony LIV. (Express archive photo)

Giving a break to saas-bahu dramas, Ekta Kapoor launched Kutumb on Sony TV with Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan. The show revolved around two very different people who hate each other, but eventually fall in love and get married. Kutumb was one of the first dailies to launch a new season after the first season wrapped up. The serial brought immense fame to Hiten and Gauri, and they were subsequently cast together in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. And most importantly, the actors fell in love and got married in real life too. You can watch Kutumb on Sony LIV.

Kasamh Se

Prachi Desai in Kasamh Se. (Express archive photo)

The premise of the show – a 40-year-old marrying a girl half his age was an unheard one, but the audience lapped it up. Kasamh Se made stars out of Ram Kapoor and the debutant Prachi Desai. Their love story and chemistry is still remembered, and Zee TV recently decided to get it back on the channel during the lockdown. The show also had ample doses of sister rivalry, emotion, comedy and drama, making it a complete package. Kasamh Se is also available on ZEE5.

Kkavyanjali

Kkavyanjali had everything you need if you are a TV show lover Kkavyanjali had everything you need if you are a TV show lover

From romance, thrill, revenge, emotion to even family drama, Kkavyanjali, one of the most underrated K-serials, had it all. The show projected the story of star-crossed lovers. Anita Hassanandani and Eijaz Khan played the couple in the daily, while Amrita Singh also made her TV debut with Kkavyanjali. The episodes of Kkavyanjali are available on Dailymotion.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay

The love story of the simple Anurag (Cezanne Khan) and firebrand Prerna ( The love story of the simple Anurag (Cezanne Khan) and firebrand Prerna ( Shweta Tiwari ) was a favourite during the early 2000s. (Express archive photo)

While Ekta Kapoor launched the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay in 2018, nothing can beat the original drama. The love story of the simple Anurag (Cezanne Khan) and firebrand Prerna (Shweta Tiwari) was a favourite during the early 2000s. And adding some depth to their love story was the ritzy Rishabh Bajaj, played by Ronit Roy. The reboot version is already on Star Plus. However, if you are craving for some classic storytelling, you can watch the original show on Hotstar.

Do let us know about your favourite K-serial.

