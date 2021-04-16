4 members of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah test positive for Covid-19, including ‘Goli’ Kush Shah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team recently faced a set back with actor Kush Shah and three crew members testing positive for the coronavirus. Sharing the details, producer Asit Kumarr Modi shared that given the new guidelines, the team was getting intensively tested at regular intervals, when their reports came positive. All of them were duly put under quarantine post that.

“According to those (new) guidelines we had to take everyone’s RT-PCR tests on the set. So, we got everyone tested and four people tested Covid-positive. But we had already home-quarantined them as they were showing some symptoms while being tested. We got everyone tested on Friday, April 9. We have been taking precautions during the shoot. If anyone was a little sick, we would ask them not to come to the shoot. Kush Shah, who plays Goli on the show and some production people, are positive. There is no one positive in the main cast. All those who are positive are also home quarantine and everyone else is safe,” Modi told Aaj Tak.

The creator of the longest-running sitcom also shared that the team hasn’t yet planned on moving outdoors during the state curfew. He mentioned that he completely backs the government as they know the situation better, and want to keep people’s safety as priority. He added that the production, channel and actors will discuss on the future course of the shoot.

In detail | TV and film producers plan to shift shoots outside state

Asit Kumarr Modi said, “We have not thought or planned of going out for shooting yet. But later we have to think about what to do because the artistes and the production team should also agree as everyone’s safety is of utmost importance. The option of going out to shoot is good but that too has to be decided thoughtfully because the workers who are on daily wages will suffer a lot. We currently have banked episodes for a week and then let’s see what we’ll decide.”

With a 15-day halt on shoot in Maharashtra, a few television shows are relying on the bank, while most of them will be moving out to cities like Hyderabad, Bikaner, Surat and even Goa for the shoot.