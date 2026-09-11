21 years after he beat Arijit Singh, Qazi Touqeer admits he ‘didn’t sing well’ on Fame Gurukul

In 2005, Qazi Touqeer beat Arijit Singh and other contestants to win the reality show Fame Gurukul. He subsequently stepped away from the spotlight, before making a comeback this year as a contestant on Bigg Boss 20. Since the show’s premiere, Qazi has been making headlines for his antics and quirky behaviour. In the latest episode, he impressed his fellow contestants with his singing, but later admitted that he did not sing well during his Fame Gurukul days, despite eventually winning the show.

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 20, Bigg Boss introduced the contestants to a new space called the Legacy Room. They were shown a compilation featuring memorable moments from previous seasons and contestants who had left their mark on the show over the years.