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21 years after he beat Arijit Singh, Qazi Touqeer admits he ‘didn’t sing well’ on Fame Gurukul
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, singer Qazi Touqeer admitted that he 'didn’t sing well' during his Fame Gurukul days, when he competed against Arijit Singh and eventually won the show.
In 2005, Qazi Touqeer beat Arijit Singh and other contestants to win the reality show Fame Gurukul. He subsequently stepped away from the spotlight, before making a comeback this year as a contestant on Bigg Boss 20. Since the show’s premiere, Qazi has been making headlines for his antics and quirky behaviour. In the latest episode, he impressed his fellow contestants with his singing, but later admitted that he did not sing well during his Fame Gurukul days, despite eventually winning the show.
In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 20, Bigg Boss introduced the contestants to a new space called the Legacy Room. They were shown a compilation featuring memorable moments from previous seasons and contestants who had left their mark on the show over the years.
Once the housemates were seated in the Legacy Room, Qazi sang “O Mere Dil Ke Chain” from Mere Jeevan Saathi (1972). His rendition left the housemates impressed. Amrapali Dubey recalled his Fame Gurukul victory and told him, “The entire country voted for you because of this talent of yours.”
Qazi said he had been overwhelmed by the love and support he received at the time, but admitted that he did not consider himself a good singer back then. “Lekin main achha nahi gaata tha uss time (But I didn’t sing well at that time),” he said.
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The video of Qazi Touqeer singing the old melody has since gone viral on social media, and fans are impressed by his skills. “It’s like Sonu Nigam and Shaan singing together,” a user wrote. Another person commented, “He sings so well that even Bigg Boss waited for his song to finish before speaking.” “We know why he won Fame Gurukul,” a third comment read.
Qazi Touqeer rose to fame after winning Fame Gurukul in 2005 alongside Ruprekha Banerjee. The reality show also featured Arijit Singh, who finished sixth after being eliminated before the finale. Qazi and Arijit have remained friends since their time on the show. In fact, following Qazi’s entry into the Bigg Boss 20 house, the “Kesariya” singer extended his support to him, calling Qazi “apna rockstar.”
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