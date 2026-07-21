18 hour shifts, paid after 90 days: Actor Sudhir Pandey, 72, says deserves ‘better industry’ 

There has been a long-standing debate surrounding long working shifts and payment delays. Several TV actors have opened up about the working conditions in the television industry. Now, veteran actor Sudhir Pandey, who has worked in many daily soaps like Amanat, Sasural Genda Phool, and others, recently revealed that he still has to do 14-18 hour work schedules. After working in films and TV for over 50 years, he emphasised that he deserves to be in a ‘better industry’.

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sudhir shared, “If you are doing a daily soap, you can’t do anything else during that period. You can’t take up a film if you are committed to a serial. They don’t give you fixed dates, can call you randomly on any dates during the month. The television environment is deteriorating because of private channels and producers.”