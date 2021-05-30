10 years of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain: Ekta Kapoor, Sumona Chakravarti celebrate anniversary of Sakshi Tanwar-Ram Kapoor starrer hit TV show

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain falls in the list of hit Indian soap operas of Ekta Kapoor. Sakshi Tanwar-Ram Kapoor starrer show launched ten years ago today, and the show’s makers and stars are celebrating the day.

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a promotional video of the hit TV show and wrote along, “Ten years of #badeachchelagtehai! Irony that I heard ths this morning:) so much love was experienced in thsi one ! An ode to mature love ! Thanku ram Sakshi mitu sony Sneha danish Ajay Prashant bhat Sandip Doris n d whole team :) (sic).”

While Ram Kapoor’s wife Gautami Kapoor wrote in Ekta’s post’s comment section, “Omg !!!!! One of the most memorable shows ❤️❤️.” Ashwiny Tiwari shared that this show was her ‘first association’ with Ekta.

Ashwiny Tiwari shared on her Instagram account, “A decade ago did not even think or plan where destiny could take me. Just wanted to do good work with oneness. Campaign idea / scripts / logo design / created while at Leo Burnett. We were trying a new form of communication for @sonytvofficial @001danishkhan Still remember my conversation as a creative director leading sony account, sharing the whole campaign with @ektarkapoor and ten years later there is still so much love to create and also Gajju my dear friend for over a decade. So much admiration for you @gajrajrao 💜#badeacchelagtehain #gratitude #sharelove @srv.aman @csumanair @niteshtiwari22 @abhislens Manan Mehta, Anup Vishwanathan Anupriya Shetty @i_am_grrooott @bawlekiduniya Manju Atin Wahal.”

Sumona Chakravarti, who was also a part of the show, and played Ram’s younger half-sister, Natasha, shared several photos from the sets and wrote along, “Happy 10th Anniversary to a show that catapulted me into a household name. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. A show that gave me my due as an actor, made me popular. BALH is my claim to fame. My role of Natasha/Nutz/choti remains closest to my heart. What a graph the character had over a span of 3 yrs. A show that was successful because of the makers, the writers, the creatives, the entire cast & crew. Thank u so much for showering us with abundance of love even after the show got over. ❤️❤️❤️. #10yearsofBadeAchheLagteHain.”

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain aired on Sony Entertainment Television from May 30, 2011 to July 10, 2014.