TV celebrities and shows that made headlines in January

January saw some major developments on the television front. While Kapil Sharma announced his Netflix debut, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni decided to announce their relationship on national television. Even as Amitabh Bachchan-hosted KBC 12 went off the air, “Dhak Dhak” girl Madhuri Dixit is set to be back with Dance Deewane.

Here are all the major television news of January:

Kapil Sharma to go off air temporarily

On Monday, Kapil Sharma announced that he has been blessed with a baby boy. To spend time with his newborn and family, the actor-comedian has decided to take a short break from The Kapil Sharma Show. The Sony TV show will soon go off the air, only to return in a revamped avatar. The creative team had been toying with the idea of including new elements, and since Kapil too wanted some time off, the makers decided to go ahead with the break.

Kapil Sharma to make Netflix debut

January seemed to be all about Kapil Sharma as the actor also announced his big digital debut on Netflix. Sources shared with indianexpress.com that the team is working on the format of the project. There is still no clarity whether it will be a series or a one-off special featuring Sharma.

Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni accepting their feelings on Bigg Boss 14

While rumours mills were abuzz that Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are dating, the two had maintained that they are just good friends. However, once Aly joined Jasmin on Bigg Boss, they could not hold back their emotions, and confessed to being in love, much to the joy of their fans.

Speaking about the time they realised their true feelings, Jasmin earlier told indianexpress.com, “It’s not like one fine day we woke up thinking we were in love. It has always been there, but we never accepted it. We always had a mutual understanding to not complicate things between us or risk our friendship. However, when we were apart, emotions overpowered all logic. We decided to stop living in denial and accept our feelings. And now it’s just beautiful.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 wraps up

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 aired its last episode on January 22. While KBC 12 could not garner the expected ratings, the show made headlines for its many winners. Four women Nazia Nasim, Mohita Sharma, Anupa Das and Dr Neha Shah took home Rs 1 crore each, this season. Shooting amid the the pandemic, the season saw a few changes starting with digital auditions this time. Also, with no live audience in the studio, the ‘audience poll’ lifeline was replaced with ‘video a friend’ lifeline this season.

Naagin 5 spin-off announced

In a surprising development, Colors decided to wrap up Naagin 5 in less than six months of its launch. Rather than bringing another ‘shapeshifting snake’ story to the screen, the makers have decided to launch its spin-off. Titled Kuch Toh Hai, the new series will premiere on February 7, and will star Krishna Mukherjee and Harsh Rajput in the lead roles. While Harsh plays a vampire in Kuch Toh Hai, details about Krishna’s characters are yet to be revealed.

Nehha Pendse is the new Anita Bhabhi

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain makers’ long search to find Saumya Tandon’s replacement finally ended at Nehha Pendse’s doorstep. The actor will be seen playing Anita Bhabhi in the popular sitcom from February 15. Interestingly, Pendse was the producers’ first choice after Saumya’s exit last year. However, things did not work out back then, and only in January, did everything fall into place.

Expressing her excitement about joining the team, Nehha Pendse in a statement said, “I am ecstatic and delighted to be a part of a cult show, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai that has entertained the audience for over six years! It is a huge responsibility and no doubt, there are some big shoes to fill. But I am sure the audience will shower their new Anita Bhabhi with as much love and affection.”

Dharmesh and Raghav join Dance Deewane 3

After a year long gap, reality show Dance Deewane is set to return with its third season. While Madhuri Dixit and Tushar Kalia will continue as the judges, choreographer Dharmesh will step into filmmaker Shashank Khaitan’s shoes. Also, the new season will be hosted by Raghav Juyal, instead of Arjun Bijlani. A source shared with indianexpress.com that the makers wanted to add some freshness to the show. Hence, despite Shashank and Arjun having a great equation with the team, they decided to rope in Dharmesh and Raghav to fill their spots. Dance Deewane 3 has already gone on floors in Mumbai.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes Eijaz Khan’s place in Bigg Boss 14

This season of Bigg Boss has been criticised for numerous exits and comebacks by contestants. Last month, due to his prior shoot commitments, Eijaz Khan had to exit the Bigg Boss 14 house. Instead of disqualifying him, the makers decided to give him a proxy who could continue the journey in his absence. Former contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee was welcomed as Eijaz’s replacement, and the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor has been making the most of the opportunity. In an interview to indianexpress.com, Eijaz Khan confirmed that he will head back to Bigg Boss 14 in the first week of February, after wrapping up his portions in City of Dreams 2.

Aisha Merchant levels serious allegations against Cezanne Khan

US-based Pakistani woman Aisha Merchant alleged that Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Cezanne Khan married her in 2015 to attain the green card, and divorced her soon after. The 48-year-old added that Khan hid their marriage from his family. The actor on his part refuted all claims calling the woman his ‘obsessive fan’.

All the programming changes on GECs

While Star Plus shows Lockdown Ki Love and Taare Zameen Par went off the air, Pandya Store was launched on the channel. Zee TV launched Indian Pro Music League and Teri Meri Ikk Jindri. Kyun Uthe Dil Chhod Aaye replaced KBC 12 on Sony TV.